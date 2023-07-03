Turner County PPP Loans – Sycamore
Zip Code 31790
Sycamore is zip code 31790. It has 153 loans. It reaches into the west side of Irwin County.
KEY
Name of person or company borrowing money
Address
Amount borrowed
Amount forgiven
Date the loan was written off
Jobs saved
Business type
Lender, bank or other
Date approved
GERMAINE WILSON
990 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,908.91
(Nov. 5, 2021)
All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
ASHLEY WASHINGTON
24 Walker Ln, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,879.80
(Sept. 15, 2021)
Child and Youth Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
JONATHAN PAGE
306 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
LENA S TORRES
78 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA
19,791.00
19,828.41
(Sept. 7, 2021)
1
Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, and Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
GLORIA SMITH
336 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA
14,220.00
1
Exam Preparation and Tutoring (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
SOLO INDUSTRIES
7361 U.S. 41 N/A, Sycamore, GA
123,520.00
123,966.70
(Nov. 3, 2021)
7
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Subchapter S Corporation)
Leader Bank, National Association
May 27, 2021
DAVID SUTTON
21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
21,098.98
(Sept. 19, 2022)
1
Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 23, 2021
LATONYA POUNDS
24 Walker Ln, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,884.94
(Sept. 8, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
LATOYA MCCOY
165 E Dickey St, Sycamore, GA
8,764.00
8,812.50
(Jan. 13, 2022)
1
Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
DAVION LAMB
650 Clyatt Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 20, 2021
ANTHONY BROWN
621 Collier Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,572.00
20,846.29
(Sept. 27, 2022)
1
Other Services Related to Advertising (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 20, 2021
JOHN MACK
10 Creoe Myrtle Dr, Sycamore, GA
17,160.00
17,218.15
(Oct. 4, 2021)
1
Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 20, 2021
JAMES LUMPKIN
140 S Brown Ave, Sycamore, GA
14,202.89
14,246.08
(Sept. 15, 2021)
1
Tree Nut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 20, 2021
BENJAMIN BARBEE
1681 US Highway 41 N, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
20,964.60
(Jan. 11, 2022)
1
Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 16, 2021
JIMMY ALBERSON
5715 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
20,882.98
(Aug. 17, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 15, 2021
JOSEPH ALBERSON
765 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
20,884.12
(Aug. 17, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 14, 2021
COLT MYERS
2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
20,881.28
(Aug. 10, 2021)
1
Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
ETHAN MYERS
2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
20,881.28
(Aug. 10, 2021)
1
Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
JAMES WHITE
1785 Purcell Rd, Sycamore, GA
16,776.02
16,805.44
(July 21, 2021)
1
All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
DAVID KINGRY
3490 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
16,129.37
16,177.10
(Aug. 31, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Independent Contractors)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
DANIEL RAY
351 Lakeview Dr, Sycamore, GA
3,567.00
3,613.97
(Sept. 9, 2022)
1
Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
KEM RANDALL GILLEY
1966 Robert Davis Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
20,943.85
(Nov. 26, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
May 11, 2021
DONTAVIA SMITH
336 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA
8,270.00
8,294.58
(Aug. 30, 2021)
1
All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
May 11, 2021
ALTON BENEFIELD
373 Russell Smith Rd, Sycamore, GA
7,082.00
7,111.71
(Oct. 29, 2021)
1
Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring) Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 11, 2021
ALYSSA BROWN
6181 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
1,898.54
1,902.49
(Aug. 4, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 11, 2021
VANZETTA PATE
21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,958.00
(Dec. 20, 2021)
1
Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
May 7, 2021
TIO DAVIS
161 N Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,903.78
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
May 7, 2021
DEBORAH WYNN
9131 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
20,933.44
(Oct. 26, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
May 1, 2021
THOMAS SINGLETON JR
172 E Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,832.00
21,014.28
(March 11, 2022)
1
Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 29, 2021
WILLIAM LEGGETT
304 Leggett Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,967.13
(Dec. 23, 2021)
1
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Benworth Capital
April 28, 2021
DAVION LAMB
650 Clyatt Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 27, 2021
LATONYA POUNDS
24 Walker Ln, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,907.20
(Sept. 8, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 27, 2021
OTIS CUSHION
44 Collier Rd, Sycamore, GA
13,125.00
13,163.12
(Aug. 19, 2021)
1
Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 27, 2021
CHARLES POKE
31 Crepe Myrtle Dr, Sycamore, GA
7,022.00
7,056.82
(Nov. 3, 2021)
1
Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Material Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 27, 2021
DAVID SUTTON
21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
21,124.09
(Sept. 22, 2022)
1
Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 26, 2021
RICKETA TEMPLE
78 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA
8,333.00
8,359.62
(Aug. 24, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 26, 2021
CHRISTINA DAWN ANDREWS
9350 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA
8,639.00
8,686.57
(Nov. 16, 2021)
1
Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Ameris Bank
April 24, 2021
SOUTHERN SKY FIREWORKS LLC
6181 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
20,900.68
(Aug. 25, 2021)
1
All Other Amusement and Recreation Industries (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
South Georgia Banking Company
April 23, 2021
O CLINTON BROWN
5905 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
1,328.30
1,332.81
(Aug. 31, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 23, 2021
JERIMIAH TENNILLE
7421 U.S. 41 N/A, Sycamore, GA
15,208.00
15,269.67
(Sept. 24, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Self-Employed Individuals)
Customers Bank
April 22, 2021
VANZETTA PATE
21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,965.99
(Dec. 20, 2021)
1
Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 20, 2021
ELRECO MORROW
9 crepe myrtle sycamore, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,921.54
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Flooring Contractors (Independent Contractors)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 19, 2021
KALEISE TENNILLE
7421 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA
10,833.00
10,881.08
(Sept. 28, 2021)
1
Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 17, 2021
DONTAVIA SMITH
336 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA
8,270.00
8,298.03
(Aug. 30, 2021)
1
All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 17, 2021
COURTNEY KEY
41 W Collins St, Sycamore, GA
11,162.00
11,188.61
(July 13, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 11, 2021
TIO DAVIS
161 N Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
20,923.18
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 8, 2021
BARBEE CONSTRUCTION INC
177 Leon Williams Rd, Sycamore, GA
15,319.77
15,362.16
(July 23, 2021)
2
Site Preparation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 8, 2021
JAMES BARBEE
177 Leon Williams Rd, Sycamore, GA
3,253.12
3,261.94
(July 21, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 8, 2021
OTIS CUSHION
44 Collier Rd, Sycamore, GA
13,125.00
13,165.63
(Aug. 12, 2021)
1
Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 6, 2021
RICKETA TEMPLE
78 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA
8,333.00
8,363.32
(Aug. 24, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 3, 2021
SCOTT BULLINGTON
495 Britt Rd, Sycamore, GA
10,395.00
(0.00)
10,417.21
(June 30, 2021)
1
Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
April 1, 2021
JERIMIAH TENNILLE
7421 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,933.27
(Sept. 27, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Self-Employed Individuals)
MBE Capital Partners
March 31, 2021
JAMES BRADLEY ROBERTS
1380 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA
10,611.02
(0.00)
10,685.59
(Dec. 20, 2021)
1
Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
Wilcox County State Bank
March 31, 2021
ELRECO MORROW
9 crepe myrtle sycamore, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,933.11
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Flooring Contractors (Independent Contractors)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
March 30, 2021
TIMOTHY CHASE WARD
885 Robert Davis Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,969.17
(Nov. 26, 2021)
1
Other Accounting Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Commercial Banking Company
March 28, 2021
VIRGIL BELFLOWER
3645 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,909.80
(Aug. 16, 2021)
1
Potato Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 26, 2021
AG INSURANCE OF SOUTH GA LLC
484 Roby Reeves Rd, Sycamore, GA
10,129.17
(0.00)
10,164.41
(Aug. 9, 2021)
2
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Single Member LLC)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 26, 2021
MICHELLE STORY
4835 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
3,146.45
(0.00)
3,158.52
(Aug. 20, 2021)
1
Home Health Care Services (Independent Contractors)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 26, 2021
KEVIN LEE MUSE
76 SOUTH RAIL ROAD, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,932.86
(Sept. 15, 2021)
1
General Automotive Repair (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
March 25, 2021
SOUTHERN SKY FIREWORKS LLC
6181 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,922.94
(Sept. 7, 2021)
1
All Other Amusement and Recreation Industries (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Synovus Bank
March 24, 2021
MICHAEL TANNER
1437 Honeysuckle Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,887.55
(June 29, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 23, 2021
ZACHARY CROMER
1515 W Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA
15,000.00
(0.00)
15,207.50
(Aug. 15, 2022)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 23, 2021
EMILY SMITH
2156 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA
5,207.00
(0.00)
5,245.62
(Dec. 16, 2021)
1
Local Messengers and Local Delivery (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
March 23, 2021
MELANIE RAINES
5631 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,879.56
(June 15, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 20, 2021
KAYLEE HARDEN
765 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
1,822.08
(0.00)
1,830.47
(Sept. 9, 2021)
1
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 20, 2021
SCOTTY RAINES
5631 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,879.56
(June 15, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 18, 2021
ROSS KENDRICK
510 Wagon Wheel Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,898.40
(July 16, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 17, 2021
DELMER BULLINGTON
6500 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,881.84
(June 30, 2021)
1
Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
March 17, 2021
DENNIS KENDRICK
5520 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
19,961.25
(0.00)
20,041.64
(Aug. 18, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 17, 2021
MINNIE BROWN
4280 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA
3,784.38
(0.00)
3,794.33
(June 29, 2021)
1
Photography Studios, Portrait (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 17, 2021
SOLO INDUSTRIES INC
7361 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA
103,950.00
(0.00)
104,451.24
(Sept. 9, 2021)
7
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Subchapter S Corporation)
Cross River Bank
March 16, 2021
KIMBERLY KENDRICK
510 Wagon Wheel Rd, Sycamore, GA
17,898.54
(0.00)
17,954.93
(July 19, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 16, 2021
MATTHEW METCALF
4334 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,941.78
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 15, 2021
JAMES DELTON BULLINGTON
6650 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
21,004.55
(Jan. 28, 2022)
1
All Other Grain Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
March 15, 2021
DAVID FLOYD
4777 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA
9,895.83
(0.00)
9,921.86
(June 23, 2021)
1
Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 13, 2021
CHERYL DENHAM
7507 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA
16,700.83
(0.00)
16,768.09
(Aug. 16, 2021)
1
Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 12, 2021
ANTHONY BONCIMINO
367 S Brown Ave N/A, Sycamore, GA
12,500.00
(0.00)
1
Custom Computer Programming Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc. d/b/a TAB Bank, Inc.
March 12, 2021
JUSTIN DALLAS
3284 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
10,352.07
(0.00)
10,385.54
(July 14, 2021)
1
Welding and Soldering Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 12, 2021
LAKEVIEW AUTO SALES LLC
70 Roby Reeves Rd, Sycamore, GA
9,750.00
(0.00)
3
Sales Financing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Colony Bank
March 12, 2021
JARED GODWIN
1987 Searcy Rd, Sycamore, GA
2,128.13
(0.00)
2,133.14
(June 14, 2021)
1
Security Guards and Patrol Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 12, 2021
BENNIE METCALF
2051 Bethel Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,947.49
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 9, 2021
JAMES WHITE
1785 Purcell Rd, Sycamore, GA
16,776.04
(0.00)
16,817.85
(June 15, 2021)
1
All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 9, 2021
BENNIE METCALF
2656 Honeysuckle Rd, Sycamore, GA
28,859.93
(0.00)
29,018.86
(Sept. 29, 2021)
2
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 6, 2021
JAMES D GODWIN
780 Warren Story Rd, Sycamore, GA
2,002.70
(0.00)
2,012.82
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
March 6, 2021
ZACHARY CROMER
1515 W Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA
15,000.00
(0.00)
15,208.75
(July 25, 2022)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 4, 2021
JAMES LUMPKIN
140 S Brown Ave, Sycamore, GA
14,202.90
(0.00)
14,283.45
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
Tree Nut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
March 4, 2021
MICHAEL MYERS
2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
8,702.50
(0.00)
8,725.63
(June 15, 2021)
1
Tree Nut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 4, 2021
WILLIAM LUMSDEN
2680 E Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,890.98
(June 15, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 2, 2021
ADAM MONTFORT
1540 Searcy Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,890.98
(June 15, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 2, 2021
PHIL GILLEY
430 Gilley Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,832.50
(0.00)
20,887.29
(June 15, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
March 1, 2021
JOHN PAULK JR
95 W Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA
8,990.00
(0.00)
9,033.60
(Aug. 30, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 27, 2021
HAT CREEK PEANUT COMPANY INC
465 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA
81,440.33
(0.00)
81,667.92
(June 15, 2021)
9
Peanut Farming (Subchapter S Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 26, 2021
JOSEPH ALBERSON
765 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,892.69
(June 15, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 25, 2021
JIMMY ALBERSON
5715 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,892.69
(June 15, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 25, 2021
KALEISE TENNILLE
7421 US HWY S, Sycamore, GA
20,392.00
(0.00)
20,513.23
(Oct. 4, 2021)
1
Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Self-Employed Individuals)
Cross River Bank
Feb. 25, 2021
CHAD WILLIAM GILLEY
211 Carter Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,250.62
(0.00)
20,353.56
(Sept. 9, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
Feb. 25, 2021
KEM RANDALL GILLEY
1966 Robert Davis Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,946.75
(Sept. 9, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
Feb. 24, 2021
SCONYERS GIN & WAREHOUSE COMPANY
2173 US Highway 41 N, Sycamore, GA
214,072.50
(0.00)
214,999.17
(Aug. 9, 2021)
13
Cotton Ginning (Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 20, 2021
JOHN HICKMAN III
1570 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA
1,979.16
(0.00)
1,987.73
(Aug. 9, 2021)
1
Apiculture (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 20, 2021
LEG & LEG TRANSPORT LLC
304 Leggett Rd, Sycamore, GA
15,000.00
(0.00)
15,096.25
(Oct. 20, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Cogent Bank
Feb. 19, 2021
GULF SOUTH POLE & TIMBER CO. INC.
174 GA HWY 32 E, Sycamore, GA
117,132.00
(0.00)
117,488.21
(June 15, 2021)
11
Logging (Corporation)
Colony Bank
Feb. 17, 2021
JOHN PAULK
3860 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA
10,273.00
(0.00)
10,302.83
(June 14, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 17, 2021
WYNN FARMS
1030 Leon Williams Rd, Sycamore, GA
38,648.10
(0.00)
38,911.12
(Oct. 20, 2021)
8
Cotton Farming (Partnership)
Wilcox County State Bank
Feb. 12, 2021
JERRY DWAIN STORY
4835 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
14,815.00
(0.00)
14,898.54
(Sept. 9, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
Feb. 12, 2021
KEITH BARNETTE
5065 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,904.68
(June 23, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 11, 2021
GLENN KEITH STORY
830 Warren Story Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,832.50
(0.00)
20,950.55
(Sept. 9, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
Feb. 10, 2021
COLT MYERS
2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,903.54
(June 15, 2021)
1
Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 9, 2021
ETHAN MYERS
2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,903.54
(June 15, 2021)
1
Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 9, 2021
PRECISION MOVERS INC.
1630 Industrial Dr, Sycamore, GA
666,983.37
(0.00)
44
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Subchapter S Corporation)
Synovus Bank
Feb. 6, 2021
WBBQ INC.
71 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA
7,588.00
(0.00)
7,612.53
(June 15, 2021)
3
Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)
Colony Bank
Feb. 6, 2021
CONNECTED CLAIM SERVICES INC
75 S Academy Ave, Sycamore, GA
164,090.00
(0.00)
37
Claims Adjusting (Corporation)
Ameris Bank
Feb. 3, 2021
JIMMY NESMITH
430 Nesmith Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,903.20
(June 14, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 3, 2021
CHESTER LARRY KENDRICK
8676 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,947.00
(Aug. 20, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
The First, A National Banking Association
Jan. 28, 2021
RONALD GRIFFEN
8565 DENHAM RD, Sycamore, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,043.04
(May 25, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 21, 2020
RONALD LEON ARANT, JR
6800 GA HWY 32 EAST, Sycamore, GA
5,565.41
(0.00)
5,598.80
(Dec. 17, 2020)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Wilcox County State Bank
May 11, 2020
AMANDA B ARANT
6800 GA HWY 32 EAST, Sycamore, GA
3,297.27
(0.00)
3,315.13
(Nov. 27, 2020)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Wilcox County State Bank
May 11, 2020
OAK HARBOR INVESTMENTS CORP
1630 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE PO Box 902, Sycamore, GA
621,650.00
(0.00)
38
Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Corporation)
Customers Bank
April 30, 2020
JIMMY C ALBERSON
2345 WELLS RD, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
21,039.94
(May 4, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 29, 2020
ROSS KENDRICK
510 WAGON WHEEL RD, Sycamore, GA
11,082.00
(0.00)
11,141.81
(Nov. 19, 2020)
4
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 29, 2020
MATTHEW HUGH METCALF
4334 DENHAM RD, Sycamore, GA
7,660.00
(0.00)
7,724.43
(March 9, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 29, 2020
BELLS DAYLILY GARDEN
1305 GRIFFIN RD, Sycamore, GA
5,325.00
(0.00)
5,360.60
(Jan. 7, 2021)
1
Nursery, Garden Center, and Farm Supply Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 29, 2020
MERIDIAN PARK VENTURES INC.
1630 Industrial Drive, Sycamore, GA
716,255.00
(0.00)
48
Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Corporation)
Celtic Bank Corporation
April 28, 2020
SPEIGHT FAMILY FARM
1190 LEON WILLIAMS RD, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
21,044.51
(May 13, 2021)
1
Farm Management Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 28, 2020
BENNIE STEVEN METCALF
2656 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Sycamore, GA
14,628.35
(0.00)
14,749.79
(March 5, 2021)
2
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 28, 2020
GARY CARTER
6677 BUSSEY RD, Sycamore, GA
13,200.00
(0.00)
13,294.75
(Jan. 25, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 28, 2020
PRECISION MOVERS, INC
1630 INDUSTRIAL DR, Sycamore, GA
666,983.37
(0.00)
20
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Subchapter S Corporation)
Synovus Bank
April 27, 2020
HAT CREEK PEANUT COMPANY
465 BUSSEY RD, Sycamore, GA
75,467.50
(0.00)
75,881.02
(Nov. 12, 2020)
8
Peanut Farming (Subchapter S Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 16, 2020
TONY EDWARD NESMITH
3077 BLANCHARD RD, Sycamore, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
21,067.91
(June 10, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 15, 2020
D & M, INC.
2731 US Highway 41, Sycamore, GA
23,215.00
(0.00)
23,426.16
(March 23, 2021)
7
Convenience Stores (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 14, 2020
SCONYERS GIN & WAREHOUSE COMPANY
2173 US Highway 41 North, Sycamore, GA
214,072.50
(0.00)
215,802.67
(Feb. 16, 2021)
45
Cotton Ginning (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 13, 2020
WYNN FARMS
1030 LEON WILLIAMS RD, Sycamore, GA
38,600.00
(0.00)
39,072.85
(July 9, 2021)
8
Cotton Farming (Partnership)
Wilcox County State Bank
April 13, 2020
SCOTTY RAINES FARMS PARTNERSHIP
5631 BUSSEY RD, Sycamore, GA
28,995.00
(0.00)
29,254.76
(March 17, 2021)
4
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Partnership)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 13, 2020
AMAG ENTERPIRSES, LLC
PO BOX 59, Sycamore, GA
5,528.71
(0.00)
5,578.39
(March 18, 2021)
3
Farm Supplies Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Colony Bank
April 13, 2020
WBBQ, INC.
71 East Willis Street, Sycamore, GA
5,420.00
(0.00)
5,473.46
(April 20, 2021)
3
Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 12, 2020
GULF SOUTH POLE & TIMBER CO., INC.
174 GA HWY 32 E, Sycamore, GA
117,132.00
(0.00)
118,999.69
(Nov. 29, 2021)
4
Logging (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 11, 2020
LAKEVIEW AUTO SALES LLC
70 Roby Reeves Road, Sycamore, GA
9,750.00
(0.00)
9,847.50
(April 23, 2021)
3
Used Car Dealers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Colony Bank
April 11, 2020
JIMMY AND LARUE NESMITH FARM PARTNERSHIP
1031 Quail Run Road, Sycamore, GA
7,270.00
(0.00)
7,340.11
(April 8, 2021)
3
Cotton Farming (Partnership)
Colony Bank
April 10, 2020
RAY LLOYD TV
2633 US HIGHWAY 41 N, Sycamore, GA
5,760.00
(0.00)
5,793.14
(Nov. 17, 2020)
1
Wired Telecommunications Carriers (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 10, 2020
CONNECTED CLAIM SERVICES, INC
75 South ACADEMY AVE, Sycamore, GA
453,100.00
(0.00)
458,984.09
(Aug. 12, 2021)
88
Claims Adjusting (Corporation)
Ameris Bank
April 8, 2020