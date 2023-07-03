Turner County PPP Loans – Sycamore

Zip Code 31790

Sycamore is zip code 31790. It has 153 loans. It reaches into the west side of Irwin County.

KEY

Name of person or company borrowing money

Address

Amount borrowed

Amount forgiven

Date the loan was written off

Jobs saved

Business type

Lender, bank or other

Date approved

GERMAINE WILSON

990 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,908.91

(Nov. 5, 2021)

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

ASHLEY WASHINGTON

24 Walker Ln, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,879.80

(Sept. 15, 2021)

Child and Youth Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

JONATHAN PAGE

306 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

LENA S TORRES

78 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA

19,791.00

19,828.41

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, and Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

GLORIA SMITH

336 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA

14,220.00

1

Exam Preparation and Tutoring (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

SOLO INDUSTRIES

7361 U.S. 41 N/A, Sycamore, GA

123,520.00

123,966.70

(Nov. 3, 2021)

7

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Subchapter S Corporation)

Leader Bank, National Association

May 27, 2021

DAVID SUTTON

21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

21,098.98

(Sept. 19, 2022)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

LATONYA POUNDS

24 Walker Ln, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,884.94

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

LATOYA MCCOY

165 E Dickey St, Sycamore, GA

8,764.00

8,812.50

(Jan. 13, 2022)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

DAVION LAMB

650 Clyatt Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 20, 2021

ANTHONY BROWN

621 Collier Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,572.00

20,846.29

(Sept. 27, 2022)

1

Other Services Related to Advertising (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

JOHN MACK

10 Creoe Myrtle Dr, Sycamore, GA

17,160.00

17,218.15

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

JAMES LUMPKIN

140 S Brown Ave, Sycamore, GA

14,202.89

14,246.08

(Sept. 15, 2021)

1

Tree Nut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 20, 2021

BENJAMIN BARBEE

1681 US Highway 41 N, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

20,964.60

(Jan. 11, 2022)

1

Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 16, 2021

JIMMY ALBERSON

5715 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

20,882.98

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 15, 2021

JOSEPH ALBERSON

765 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

20,884.12

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 14, 2021

COLT MYERS

2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

20,881.28

(Aug. 10, 2021)

1

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

ETHAN MYERS

2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

20,881.28

(Aug. 10, 2021)

1

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

JAMES WHITE

1785 Purcell Rd, Sycamore, GA

16,776.02

16,805.44

(July 21, 2021)

1

All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

DAVID KINGRY

3490 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

16,129.37

16,177.10

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Independent Contractors)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

DANIEL RAY

351 Lakeview Dr, Sycamore, GA

3,567.00

3,613.97

(Sept. 9, 2022)

1

Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

KEM RANDALL GILLEY

1966 Robert Davis Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

20,943.85

(Nov. 26, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

May 11, 2021

DONTAVIA SMITH

336 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA

8,270.00

8,294.58

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

ALTON BENEFIELD

373 Russell Smith Rd, Sycamore, GA

7,082.00

7,111.71

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring) Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 11, 2021

ALYSSA BROWN

6181 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

1,898.54

1,902.49

(Aug. 4, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 11, 2021

VANZETTA PATE

21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,958.00

(Dec. 20, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

TIO DAVIS

161 N Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,903.78

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

DEBORAH WYNN

9131 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

20,933.44

(Oct. 26, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

May 1, 2021

THOMAS SINGLETON JR

172 E Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,832.00

21,014.28

(March 11, 2022)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

WILLIAM LEGGETT

304 Leggett Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,967.13

(Dec. 23, 2021)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

DAVION LAMB

650 Clyatt Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

LATONYA POUNDS

24 Walker Ln, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,907.20

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

OTIS CUSHION

44 Collier Rd, Sycamore, GA

13,125.00

13,163.12

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

CHARLES POKE

31 Crepe Myrtle Dr, Sycamore, GA

7,022.00

7,056.82

(Nov. 3, 2021)

1

Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Material Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

DAVID SUTTON

21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

21,124.09

(Sept. 22, 2022)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

RICKETA TEMPLE

78 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA

8,333.00

8,359.62

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 26, 2021

CHRISTINA DAWN ANDREWS

9350 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA

8,639.00

8,686.57

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

April 24, 2021

SOUTHERN SKY FIREWORKS LLC

6181 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

20,900.68

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

All Other Amusement and Recreation Industries (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 23, 2021

O CLINTON BROWN

5905 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

1,328.30

1,332.81

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 23, 2021

JERIMIAH TENNILLE

7421 U.S. 41 N/A, Sycamore, GA

15,208.00

15,269.67

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Customers Bank

April 22, 2021

VANZETTA PATE

21 W Emile St, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,965.99

(Dec. 20, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 20, 2021

ELRECO MORROW

9 crepe myrtle sycamore, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,921.54

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Flooring Contractors (Independent Contractors)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 19, 2021

KALEISE TENNILLE

7421 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA

10,833.00

10,881.08

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 17, 2021

DONTAVIA SMITH

336 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA

8,270.00

8,298.03

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 17, 2021

COURTNEY KEY

41 W Collins St, Sycamore, GA

11,162.00

11,188.61

(July 13, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 11, 2021

TIO DAVIS

161 N Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

20,923.18

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 8, 2021

BARBEE CONSTRUCTION INC

177 Leon Williams Rd, Sycamore, GA

15,319.77

15,362.16

(July 23, 2021)

2

Site Preparation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 8, 2021

JAMES BARBEE

177 Leon Williams Rd, Sycamore, GA

3,253.12

3,261.94

(July 21, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 8, 2021

OTIS CUSHION

44 Collier Rd, Sycamore, GA

13,125.00

13,165.63

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 6, 2021

RICKETA TEMPLE

78 N Mattie Ave, Sycamore, GA

8,333.00

8,363.32

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 3, 2021

SCOTT BULLINGTON

495 Britt Rd, Sycamore, GA

10,395.00

(0.00)

10,417.21

(June 30, 2021)

1

Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 1, 2021

JERIMIAH TENNILLE

7421 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,933.27

(Sept. 27, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Self-Employed Individuals)

MBE Capital Partners

March 31, 2021

JAMES BRADLEY ROBERTS

1380 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA

10,611.02

(0.00)

10,685.59

(Dec. 20, 2021)

1

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Wilcox County State Bank

March 31, 2021

ELRECO MORROW

9 crepe myrtle sycamore, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,933.11

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Flooring Contractors (Independent Contractors)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 30, 2021

TIMOTHY CHASE WARD

885 Robert Davis Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,969.17

(Nov. 26, 2021)

1

Other Accounting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Commercial Banking Company

March 28, 2021

VIRGIL BELFLOWER

3645 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,909.80

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Potato Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 26, 2021

AG INSURANCE OF SOUTH GA LLC

484 Roby Reeves Rd, Sycamore, GA

10,129.17

(0.00)

10,164.41

(Aug. 9, 2021)

2

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Single Member LLC)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 26, 2021

MICHELLE STORY

4835 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

3,146.45

(0.00)

3,158.52

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Independent Contractors)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 26, 2021

KEVIN LEE MUSE

76 SOUTH RAIL ROAD, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,932.86

(Sept. 15, 2021)

1

General Automotive Repair (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

March 25, 2021

SOUTHERN SKY FIREWORKS LLC

6181 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,922.94

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

All Other Amusement and Recreation Industries (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Synovus Bank

March 24, 2021

MICHAEL TANNER

1437 Honeysuckle Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,887.55

(June 29, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 23, 2021

ZACHARY CROMER

1515 W Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA

15,000.00

(0.00)

15,207.50

(Aug. 15, 2022)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 23, 2021

EMILY SMITH

2156 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA

5,207.00

(0.00)

5,245.62

(Dec. 16, 2021)

1

Local Messengers and Local Delivery (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 23, 2021

MELANIE RAINES

5631 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,879.56

(June 15, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 20, 2021

KAYLEE HARDEN

765 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

1,822.08

(0.00)

1,830.47

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 20, 2021

SCOTTY RAINES

5631 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,879.56

(June 15, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 18, 2021

ROSS KENDRICK

510 Wagon Wheel Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,898.40

(July 16, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 17, 2021

DELMER BULLINGTON

6500 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,881.84

(June 30, 2021)

1

Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 17, 2021

DENNIS KENDRICK

5520 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

19,961.25

(0.00)

20,041.64

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 17, 2021

MINNIE BROWN

4280 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA

3,784.38

(0.00)

3,794.33

(June 29, 2021)

1

Photography Studios, Portrait (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 17, 2021

SOLO INDUSTRIES INC

7361 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA

103,950.00

(0.00)

104,451.24

(Sept. 9, 2021)

7

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Subchapter S Corporation)

Cross River Bank

March 16, 2021

KIMBERLY KENDRICK

510 Wagon Wheel Rd, Sycamore, GA

17,898.54

(0.00)

17,954.93

(July 19, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 16, 2021

MATTHEW METCALF

4334 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,941.78

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 15, 2021

JAMES DELTON BULLINGTON

6650 GA Highway 32 E, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

21,004.55

(Jan. 28, 2022)

1

All Other Grain Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 15, 2021

DAVID FLOYD

4777 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA

9,895.83

(0.00)

9,921.86

(June 23, 2021)

1

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 13, 2021

CHERYL DENHAM

7507 US Highway 41 S, Sycamore, GA

16,700.83

(0.00)

16,768.09

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 12, 2021

ANTHONY BONCIMINO

367 S Brown Ave N/A, Sycamore, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

1

Custom Computer Programming Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc. d/b/a TAB Bank, Inc.

March 12, 2021

JUSTIN DALLAS

3284 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

10,352.07

(0.00)

10,385.54

(July 14, 2021)

1

Welding and Soldering Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 12, 2021

LAKEVIEW AUTO SALES LLC

70 Roby Reeves Rd, Sycamore, GA

9,750.00

(0.00)

3

Sales Financing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

March 12, 2021

JARED GODWIN

1987 Searcy Rd, Sycamore, GA

2,128.13

(0.00)

2,133.14

(June 14, 2021)

1

Security Guards and Patrol Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 12, 2021

BENNIE METCALF

2051 Bethel Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,947.49

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 9, 2021

JAMES WHITE

1785 Purcell Rd, Sycamore, GA

16,776.04

(0.00)

16,817.85

(June 15, 2021)

1

All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 9, 2021

BENNIE METCALF

2656 Honeysuckle Rd, Sycamore, GA

28,859.93

(0.00)

29,018.86

(Sept. 29, 2021)

2

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 6, 2021

JAMES D GODWIN

780 Warren Story Rd, Sycamore, GA

2,002.70

(0.00)

2,012.82

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

March 6, 2021

ZACHARY CROMER

1515 W Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA

15,000.00

(0.00)

15,208.75

(July 25, 2022)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 4, 2021

JAMES LUMPKIN

140 S Brown Ave, Sycamore, GA

14,202.90

(0.00)

14,283.45

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Tree Nut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 4, 2021

MICHAEL MYERS

2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

8,702.50

(0.00)

8,725.63

(June 15, 2021)

1

Tree Nut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 4, 2021

WILLIAM LUMSDEN

2680 E Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,890.98

(June 15, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 2, 2021

ADAM MONTFORT

1540 Searcy Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,890.98

(June 15, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 2, 2021

PHIL GILLEY

430 Gilley Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,832.50

(0.00)

20,887.29

(June 15, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 1, 2021

JOHN PAULK JR

95 W Inaha Rd, Sycamore, GA

8,990.00

(0.00)

9,033.60

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 27, 2021

HAT CREEK PEANUT COMPANY INC

465 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA

81,440.33

(0.00)

81,667.92

(June 15, 2021)

9

Peanut Farming (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 26, 2021

JOSEPH ALBERSON

765 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,892.69

(June 15, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 25, 2021

JIMMY ALBERSON

5715 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,892.69

(June 15, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 25, 2021

KALEISE TENNILLE

7421 US HWY S, Sycamore, GA

20,392.00

(0.00)

20,513.23

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Self-Employed Individuals)

Cross River Bank

Feb. 25, 2021

CHAD WILLIAM GILLEY

211 Carter Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,250.62

(0.00)

20,353.56

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

Feb. 25, 2021

KEM RANDALL GILLEY

1966 Robert Davis Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,946.75

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

Feb. 24, 2021

SCONYERS GIN & WAREHOUSE COMPANY

2173 US Highway 41 N, Sycamore, GA

214,072.50

(0.00)

214,999.17

(Aug. 9, 2021)

13

Cotton Ginning (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 20, 2021

JOHN HICKMAN III

1570 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA

1,979.16

(0.00)

1,987.73

(Aug. 9, 2021)

1

Apiculture (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 20, 2021

LEG & LEG TRANSPORT LLC

304 Leggett Rd, Sycamore, GA

15,000.00

(0.00)

15,096.25

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Cogent Bank

Feb. 19, 2021

GULF SOUTH POLE & TIMBER CO. INC.

174 GA HWY 32 E, Sycamore, GA

117,132.00

(0.00)

117,488.21

(June 15, 2021)

11

Logging (Corporation)

Colony Bank

Feb. 17, 2021

JOHN PAULK

3860 S Railroad Ave, Sycamore, GA

10,273.00

(0.00)

10,302.83

(June 14, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 17, 2021

WYNN FARMS

1030 Leon Williams Rd, Sycamore, GA

38,648.10

(0.00)

38,911.12

(Oct. 20, 2021)

8

Cotton Farming (Partnership)

Wilcox County State Bank

Feb. 12, 2021

JERRY DWAIN STORY

4835 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

14,815.00

(0.00)

14,898.54

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

Feb. 12, 2021

KEITH BARNETTE

5065 Bussey Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,904.68

(June 23, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 11, 2021

GLENN KEITH STORY

830 Warren Story Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,832.50

(0.00)

20,950.55

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

Feb. 10, 2021

COLT MYERS

2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,903.54

(June 15, 2021)

1

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 9, 2021

ETHAN MYERS

2065 Mauldin Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,903.54

(June 15, 2021)

1

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 9, 2021

PRECISION MOVERS INC.

1630 Industrial Dr, Sycamore, GA

666,983.37

(0.00)

44

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Subchapter S Corporation)

Synovus Bank

Feb. 6, 2021

WBBQ INC.

71 E Willis St, Sycamore, GA

7,588.00

(0.00)

7,612.53

(June 15, 2021)

3

Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Colony Bank

Feb. 6, 2021

CONNECTED CLAIM SERVICES INC

75 S Academy Ave, Sycamore, GA

164,090.00

(0.00)

37

Claims Adjusting (Corporation)

Ameris Bank

Feb. 3, 2021

JIMMY NESMITH

430 Nesmith Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,903.20

(June 14, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 3, 2021

CHESTER LARRY KENDRICK

8676 Denham Rd, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,947.00

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

The First, A National Banking Association

Jan. 28, 2021

RONALD GRIFFEN

8565 DENHAM RD, Sycamore, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,043.04

(May 25, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 21, 2020

RONALD LEON ARANT, JR

6800 GA HWY 32 EAST, Sycamore, GA

5,565.41

(0.00)

5,598.80

(Dec. 17, 2020)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Wilcox County State Bank

May 11, 2020

AMANDA B ARANT

6800 GA HWY 32 EAST, Sycamore, GA

3,297.27

(0.00)

3,315.13

(Nov. 27, 2020)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Wilcox County State Bank

May 11, 2020

OAK HARBOR INVESTMENTS CORP

1630 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE PO Box 902, Sycamore, GA

621,650.00

(0.00)

38

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Corporation)

Customers Bank

April 30, 2020

JIMMY C ALBERSON

2345 WELLS RD, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

21,039.94

(May 4, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 29, 2020

ROSS KENDRICK

510 WAGON WHEEL RD, Sycamore, GA

11,082.00

(0.00)

11,141.81

(Nov. 19, 2020)

4

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 29, 2020

MATTHEW HUGH METCALF

4334 DENHAM RD, Sycamore, GA

7,660.00

(0.00)

7,724.43

(March 9, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 29, 2020

BELLS DAYLILY GARDEN

1305 GRIFFIN RD, Sycamore, GA

5,325.00

(0.00)

5,360.60

(Jan. 7, 2021)

1

Nursery, Garden Center, and Farm Supply Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 29, 2020

MERIDIAN PARK VENTURES INC.

1630 Industrial Drive, Sycamore, GA

716,255.00

(0.00)

48

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Corporation)

Celtic Bank Corporation

April 28, 2020

SPEIGHT FAMILY FARM

1190 LEON WILLIAMS RD, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

21,044.51

(May 13, 2021)

1

Farm Management Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 28, 2020

BENNIE STEVEN METCALF

2656 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Sycamore, GA

14,628.35

(0.00)

14,749.79

(March 5, 2021)

2

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 28, 2020

GARY CARTER

6677 BUSSEY RD, Sycamore, GA

13,200.00

(0.00)

13,294.75

(Jan. 25, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 28, 2020

PRECISION MOVERS, INC

1630 INDUSTRIAL DR, Sycamore, GA

666,983.37

(0.00)

20

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Subchapter S Corporation)

Synovus Bank

April 27, 2020

HAT CREEK PEANUT COMPANY

465 BUSSEY RD, Sycamore, GA

75,467.50

(0.00)

75,881.02

(Nov. 12, 2020)

8

Peanut Farming (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 16, 2020

TONY EDWARD NESMITH

3077 BLANCHARD RD, Sycamore, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

21,067.91

(June 10, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 15, 2020

D & M, INC.

2731 US Highway 41, Sycamore, GA

23,215.00

(0.00)

23,426.16

(March 23, 2021)

7

Convenience Stores (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 14, 2020

SCONYERS GIN & WAREHOUSE COMPANY

2173 US Highway 41 North, Sycamore, GA

214,072.50

(0.00)

215,802.67

(Feb. 16, 2021)

45

Cotton Ginning (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 13, 2020

WYNN FARMS

1030 LEON WILLIAMS RD, Sycamore, GA

38,600.00

(0.00)

39,072.85

(July 9, 2021)

8

Cotton Farming (Partnership)

Wilcox County State Bank

April 13, 2020

SCOTTY RAINES FARMS PARTNERSHIP

5631 BUSSEY RD, Sycamore, GA

28,995.00

(0.00)

29,254.76

(March 17, 2021)

4

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Partnership)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 13, 2020

AMAG ENTERPIRSES, LLC

PO BOX 59, Sycamore, GA

5,528.71

(0.00)

5,578.39

(March 18, 2021)

3

Farm Supplies Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

April 13, 2020

WBBQ, INC.

71 East Willis Street, Sycamore, GA

5,420.00

(0.00)

5,473.46

(April 20, 2021)

3

Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 12, 2020

GULF SOUTH POLE & TIMBER CO., INC.

174 GA HWY 32 E, Sycamore, GA

117,132.00

(0.00)

118,999.69

(Nov. 29, 2021)

4

Logging (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

LAKEVIEW AUTO SALES LLC

70 Roby Reeves Road, Sycamore, GA

9,750.00

(0.00)

9,847.50

(April 23, 2021)

3

Used Car Dealers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

JIMMY AND LARUE NESMITH FARM PARTNERSHIP

1031 Quail Run Road, Sycamore, GA

7,270.00

(0.00)

7,340.11

(April 8, 2021)

3

Cotton Farming (Partnership)

Colony Bank

April 10, 2020

RAY LLOYD TV

2633 US HIGHWAY 41 N, Sycamore, GA

5,760.00

(0.00)

5,793.14

(Nov. 17, 2020)

1

Wired Telecommunications Carriers (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 10, 2020

CONNECTED CLAIM SERVICES, INC

75 South ACADEMY AVE, Sycamore, GA

453,100.00

(0.00)

458,984.09

(Aug. 12, 2021)

88

Claims Adjusting (Corporation)

Ameris Bank

April 8, 2020