Turner County PPP Loans – Rebecca
The Rebecca zip code 31783 covers the northeast corner of Turner County and parts of Wilcox, Ben Hill and Irwin Counties.
KEY
Name of person or company borrowing money
Address
Amount borrowed
Amount forgiven
Date the loan was written off
Jobs saved
Business type
Lender, bank or other
Date approved
TOSHA WEBSTER
1296 Freeman Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
JERRY NUTT
80 Reed Ln, Rebecca, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Other Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
KEITH STRIPLING
306 Crystal Lake Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,880.12
(Aug. 18, 2021)
1
Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 21, 2021
GAIL WHITLEY
516 Buchanan Rd, Rebecca, GA
19,617.00
(0.00)
19,695.47
(Oct. 14, 2021)
1
All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 17, 2021
MELISSA CRAWFORD
664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA
8,721.05
(0.00)
8,735.39
(July 19, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
TANNER CRAWFORD
664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA
5,260.63
(0.00)
5,269.28
(July 19, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
THADEOUS YOUNG
369 S Grant St, Rebecca, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,932.31
(Nov. 15, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
May 11, 2021
SERCER MACHINE
152 S Academy St, Rebecca, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,941.77
(Nov. 17, 2021)
1
Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
May 1, 2021
THADEOUS YOUNG
369 S Grant St, Rebecca, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,912.91
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 15, 2021
PAUL ROGERS
436 Arthur Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,877.27
(July 6, 2021)
1
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
April 11, 2021
TANNER CRAWFORD
664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA
5,260.63
(0.00)
5,271.58
(June 15, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 24, 2021
CHANDLER CRAWFORD
664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA
5,247.08
(0.00)
5,258.01
(June 15, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 24, 2021
MATTHEW HOLLOWAY
151 S Washington St, Rebecca, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,883.55
(June 23, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 23, 2021
MELISSA CRAWFORD
664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA
8,721.05
(0.00)
8,740.16
(June 15, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 23, 2021
C&J GRAVITT PROPERTIES LLC
1756 Williford Rd, Rebecca, GA
8,041.00
(0.00)
8,059.29
(June 15, 2021)
2
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
South Georgia Banking Company
March 18, 2021
DANIEL OROZCO
305 Day Rd, Rebecca, GA
8,274.15
(0.00)
8,303.62
(Aug. 4, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 17, 2021
HANNAH JONES
255 Hancock Rd, Rebecca, GA
1,035.00
(0.00)
1,037.58
(June 23, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 17, 2021
HAROLD HOBBY
333 Lunsford Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,884.69
(June 23, 2021)
1
Oilseed (except Soybean) Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
March 16, 2021
SHIRLEY I. CRAWFORD
56 S Academy St, Rebecca, GA
18,175.00
(0.00)
18,264.13
(Sept. 27, 2021)
4
Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
March 13, 2021
TERRY R HARPER
677 Kennedy Rd, Rebecca, GA
2,357.27
(0.00)
2,368.73
(Sept. 15, 2021)
1
Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
March 12, 2021
ROBERT RAWLINS
2859 Lower Rebecca Rd, Rebecca, GA
28,325.00
(0.00)
28,493.40
(Oct. 14, 2021)
2
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
March 4, 2021
JAMES LARRY WINTER JR.
342 Buchanan Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,977.17
(Nov. 10, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Planters First Bank
Feb. 25, 2021
BENJAMIN REEVES
139 Reeves Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,945.01
(Sept. 20, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Douglas National Bank
Feb. 24, 2021
PEACH STATE CATTLE INC
664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,894.21
(June 15, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Subchapter S Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 17, 2021
W & C FARMS LLC
664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA
15,975.00
(0.00)
16,022.71
(June 15, 2021)
2
Cotton Farming (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 17, 2021
WBT AG SERVICE INC
30 E. ASHLEY ST, Rebecaa, GA
49,653.05
(0.00)
49,872.07
(July 21, 2021)
6
General Freight Trucking, Local (Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 5, 2021
JOHNSON EQUIPMENT REPAIR LLC
1646 Ten Mile Rd, Rebecca, GA
20,662.00
(0.00)
20,739.48
(June 25, 2021)
1
Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald
Jan. 31, 2021
SIYA DIYA INC
264 ASHLEY ST, Rebecca, GA
6,750.00
(0.00)
6,783.29
(Nov. 12, 2020)
2
Convenience Stores (Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 13, 2020
SENIOR AGENT MARKETING LLC
1086 Big Creek Rd, Rebecca, GA
1,250.00
(0.00)
1,259.51
(Feb. 10, 2021)
1
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald
May 7, 2020
MARION D YOUNG JR
2102 GA HWY 90 W, Rebecca, GA
18,471.45
(0.00)
18,689.52
(July 7, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Wilcox County State Bank
April 28, 2020
MARTY YOUNG
2102 GA HWY 90 W, Rebecca, GA
3,398.75
(0.00)
3,440.48
(July 26, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Wilcox County State Bank
April 28, 2020
JAMES SMITH ENT INC.
370 EISENHOWER RD, Rebecca, GA
62,500.00
(0.00)
63,035.96
(March 11, 2021)
7
Landscaping Services (Corporation)
Readycap Lending, LLC
April 14, 2020
JAMES SMITH ENTERPRISES, INC.
370 Eisenhower Road, Rebecca, GA
41,092.00
(0.00)
41,388.09
(Jan. 12, 2021)
15
Landscape Architectural Services (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 14, 2020
SHIRLEY CRAWFORD
56 South Academy Street, Rebecca, GA
18,175.00
(0.00)
18,319.90
(Feb. 9, 2021)
4
Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
April 13, 2020
IRWIN TIMBER CO.
481 Abba Church Road, Rebecca, GA
51,690.00
(0.00)
52,165.83
(March 25, 2021)
5
Logging (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 11, 2020
COUNTRY CLUB OF REBECCA LLC
2763 Lower Rebecca Rd, Rebecca, GA
4,222.50
(0.00)
1,230.96
(Dec. 23, 2020)
1
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Corporation)
Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald
April 11, 2020
WBT AG SERVICE, INC
30 E ASHLEY ST, Rebecca, GA
49,652.50
(0.00)
50,007.55
(Jan. 7, 2021)
5
General Freight Trucking, Local (Corporation)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 10, 2020