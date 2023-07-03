Turner County PPP Loans – Rebecca

The Rebecca zip code 31783 covers the northeast corner of Turner County and parts of Wilcox, Ben Hill and Irwin Counties.

KEY

Name of person or company borrowing money

Address

Amount borrowed

Amount forgiven

Date the loan was written off

Jobs saved

Business type

Lender, bank or other

Date approved

TOSHA WEBSTER

1296 Freeman Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

JERRY NUTT

80 Reed Ln, Rebecca, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Other Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

KEITH STRIPLING

306 Crystal Lake Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,880.12

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 21, 2021

GAIL WHITLEY

516 Buchanan Rd, Rebecca, GA

19,617.00

(0.00)

19,695.47

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 17, 2021

MELISSA CRAWFORD

664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA

8,721.05

(0.00)

8,735.39

(July 19, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

TANNER CRAWFORD

664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA

5,260.63

(0.00)

5,269.28

(July 19, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

THADEOUS YOUNG

369 S Grant St, Rebecca, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,932.31

(Nov. 15, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

SERCER MACHINE

152 S Academy St, Rebecca, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,941.77

(Nov. 17, 2021)

1

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

May 1, 2021

THADEOUS YOUNG

369 S Grant St, Rebecca, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,912.91

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 15, 2021

PAUL ROGERS

436 Arthur Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,877.27

(July 6, 2021)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2021

TANNER CRAWFORD

664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA

5,260.63

(0.00)

5,271.58

(June 15, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 24, 2021

CHANDLER CRAWFORD

664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA

5,247.08

(0.00)

5,258.01

(June 15, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 24, 2021

MATTHEW HOLLOWAY

151 S Washington St, Rebecca, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,883.55

(June 23, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 23, 2021

MELISSA CRAWFORD

664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA

8,721.05

(0.00)

8,740.16

(June 15, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 23, 2021

C&J GRAVITT PROPERTIES LLC

1756 Williford Rd, Rebecca, GA

8,041.00

(0.00)

8,059.29

(June 15, 2021)

2

Lessors of Other Real Estate Property (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

March 18, 2021

DANIEL OROZCO

305 Day Rd, Rebecca, GA

8,274.15

(0.00)

8,303.62

(Aug. 4, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 17, 2021

HANNAH JONES

255 Hancock Rd, Rebecca, GA

1,035.00

(0.00)

1,037.58

(June 23, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 17, 2021

HAROLD HOBBY

333 Lunsford Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,884.69

(June 23, 2021)

1

Oilseed (except Soybean) Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 16, 2021

SHIRLEY I. CRAWFORD

56 S Academy St, Rebecca, GA

18,175.00

(0.00)

18,264.13

(Sept. 27, 2021)

4

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 13, 2021

TERRY R HARPER

677 Kennedy Rd, Rebecca, GA

2,357.27

(0.00)

2,368.73

(Sept. 15, 2021)

1

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

March 12, 2021

ROBERT RAWLINS

2859 Lower Rebecca Rd, Rebecca, GA

28,325.00

(0.00)

28,493.40

(Oct. 14, 2021)

2

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 4, 2021

JAMES LARRY WINTER JR.

342 Buchanan Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,977.17

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Planters First Bank

Feb. 25, 2021

BENJAMIN REEVES

139 Reeves Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,945.01

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Douglas National Bank

Feb. 24, 2021

PEACH STATE CATTLE INC

664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,894.21

(June 15, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 17, 2021

W & C FARMS LLC

664 Crawford Rd, Rebecca, GA

15,975.00

(0.00)

16,022.71

(June 15, 2021)

2

Cotton Farming (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 17, 2021

WBT AG SERVICE INC

30 E. ASHLEY ST, Rebecaa, GA

49,653.05

(0.00)

49,872.07

(July 21, 2021)

6

General Freight Trucking, Local (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 5, 2021

JOHNSON EQUIPMENT REPAIR LLC

1646 Ten Mile Rd, Rebecca, GA

20,662.00

(0.00)

20,739.48

(June 25, 2021)

1

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald

Jan. 31, 2021

SIYA DIYA INC

264 ASHLEY ST, Rebecca, GA

6,750.00

(0.00)

6,783.29

(Nov. 12, 2020)

2

Convenience Stores (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 13, 2020

SENIOR AGENT MARKETING LLC

1086 Big Creek Rd, Rebecca, GA

1,250.00

(0.00)

1,259.51

(Feb. 10, 2021)

1

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald

May 7, 2020

MARION D YOUNG JR

2102 GA HWY 90 W, Rebecca, GA

18,471.45

(0.00)

18,689.52

(July 7, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Wilcox County State Bank

April 28, 2020

MARTY YOUNG

2102 GA HWY 90 W, Rebecca, GA

3,398.75

(0.00)

3,440.48

(July 26, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Wilcox County State Bank

April 28, 2020

JAMES SMITH ENT INC.

370 EISENHOWER RD, Rebecca, GA

62,500.00

(0.00)

63,035.96

(March 11, 2021)

7

Landscaping Services (Corporation)

Readycap Lending, LLC

April 14, 2020

JAMES SMITH ENTERPRISES, INC.

370 Eisenhower Road, Rebecca, GA

41,092.00

(0.00)

41,388.09

(Jan. 12, 2021)

15

Landscape Architectural Services (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 14, 2020

SHIRLEY CRAWFORD

56 South Academy Street, Rebecca, GA

18,175.00

(0.00)

18,319.90

(Feb. 9, 2021)

4

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 13, 2020

IRWIN TIMBER CO.

481 Abba Church Road, Rebecca, GA

51,690.00

(0.00)

52,165.83

(March 25, 2021)

5

Logging (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

COUNTRY CLUB OF REBECCA LLC

2763 Lower Rebecca Rd, Rebecca, GA

4,222.50

(0.00)

1,230.96

(Dec. 23, 2020)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local (Corporation)

Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald

April 11, 2020

WBT AG SERVICE, INC

30 E ASHLEY ST, Rebecca, GA

49,652.50

(0.00)

50,007.55

(Jan. 7, 2021)

5

General Freight Trucking, Local (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 10, 2020