Turner County PPP Loans – Ashburn

check barber licenses 31714

62

JIMMY KEY

124 mlk jr dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

ELNORA MARTIN

926 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child and Youth Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

MARILYN HALL

501 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,869.53

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

MARCUS CASWELL

514 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,888.94

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

DAMARCUS SUTTON

990 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

TYESHA HALL

310 Lee Ln, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,866.68

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

CHRISTOPHER RIVERS

126 Orchard Hill Dr Lot A3, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Support Activities for Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

SIDAZHAH SCOTT

310 Reagan St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,902.63

(Oct. 26, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

KESHAWN HALL

327 Toombs St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,874.67

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

ANDRELL BATEMAN

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 5, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,925.46

(Dec. 1, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

LILLIAN BURGESS

610 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,918.62

(Nov. 19, 2021)

1

Other Community Housing Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

PETRONIA TOLBERT

64 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

LINDA HOLMES

647 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,964.28

(Feb. 10, 2022)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

CONTARAL TANNER

586 Joe Lawrence Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

BELINDA GIPSON

1073 Bridges Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,154.00

(0.00)

20,204.80

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Lessors of Other Real Estate Property (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

LINDA WRIGHT

1590 Rock House Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,052.00

(0.00)

1

Nail Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

BRETT JOHNSON

1745 Cannon Rd, Ashburn, GA

19,791.00

(0.00)

19,829.50

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

ZACHARY ROGERS

1060 W Washington Ave Apt E103, Ashburn, GA

18,333.00

(0.00)

1

Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

MARK KING

221 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

15,715.00

(0.00)

15,792.07

(Dec. 20, 2021)

1

Tax Preparation Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

DOSHIE SHEREE RAINEY

369 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

14,582.00

(0.00)

14,640.73

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 29, 2021

AIDRIENNE PARTHENIA WILSON

330 N Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

14,582.00

(0.00)

14,635.06

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 29, 2021

ANTARIO ANDERSON

660 Sylvia Dr, Ashburn, GA

14,166.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

ALGERNON FLOYD

1090 Story St, Ashburn, GA

10,966.00

(0.00)

10,993.04

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

TRACEY GIPSON

95 Coley St, Ashburn, GA

10,932.00

(0.00)

10,951.47

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

NACOMA TUKES

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd Lot 5, Ashburn, GA

10,339.00

(0.00)

10,364.49

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

WYTONDA OFFICE

510 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

10,208.00

(0.00)

10,224.50

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

ELIZABETH BARBER

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

9,514.00

(0.00)

9,531.20

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

WILLIE H TEAGUE JR

747 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,351.26

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

SHARON STAFFORD

340 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,321.00

(0.00)

8,346.99

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

RICARDO WALKER

214 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,290.00

(0.00)

1

Roofing Contractors (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

KIRIAKIS CLARK

556 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

AKIERRA FELDER

767 Teresa Ave Apt 117, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,037.01

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

JATAVIUS GREENE

206 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

RHONDA WALKER

201 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,869.53

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 28, 2021

STYLEZBYMEM

505 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 28, 2021

YOLANDA MITCHELL

880 Detroit Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,892.93

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 27, 2021

FREDDICK BURGESS

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 51, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,897.81

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Independent Contractors)

Texas National Bank

May 27, 2021

KHATURA JONES

476 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

5,625.00

(0.00)

5,648.28

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 27, 2021

SAKIYA TERRELL

222 Kennedy Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,899.70

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

FLORIGGE OFFICE

733 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

HEATHER DAVIS

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

13,020.00

(0.00)

13,073.53

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Residential Property Managers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

KELVIN HOLLOMAN

606 Whatley Dr, Ashburn, GA

11,875.00

(0.00)

11,916.23

(Oct. 8, 2021)

1

Jewelry and Silverware Manufacturing (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

LATOYA WEST

944 Pineknot Rd, Ashburn, GA

4,052.00

(0.00)

4,066.74

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

MAYA STAFFORD

660 Sylvia Dr Apt 18, Ashburn, GA

2,270.83

(0.00)

2,274.68

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Office Administrative Services (Sole Proprietorship)

The Enterprise Center Capital Corporation

May 26, 2021

MARIE MAYO

5041 US Highway 41 N, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.22

(Sept. 15, 2021)

1

Interior Design Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 25, 2021

JOHN LINDSEY

880 Detroit Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,892.93

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 25, 2021

JONNATHAN FLAGG

719 Whatley Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.81

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 25, 2021

DARYL HALL

186 Smith Ln, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,879.23

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

All Other Support Activities for Transportation (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 25, 2021

CHARLES BATEMAN

738 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,187.00

(0.00)

8,205.84

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 25, 2021

DEBORAH LOTT

950 North St Apt 7, Ashburn, GA

2,761.00

(0.00)

2,768.75

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 25, 2021

LATASHA CLARK

556 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

28,583.00

(0.00)

1

Food Service Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

CHAIBRICA MCCOY

140 Freddie Weston Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

DANIELLE BIVENS

19 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,900.92

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

AALIYAH YOUNG

230 Pate Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,875.81

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

MARY HUNT

616 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,928.89

(Nov. 24, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

SHAQUELA SCRETCHEN

320 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

EMILY WILSON

555 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,349.67

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

ELIZABETH LAROCHELLE

533 Evans St, Ashburn, GA

1,173.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 23, 2021

MORGAN BURGESS

320 Stevens St Apt 248, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

1

Food Service Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

CHELSEY MARTIN

222 E Jackson Ave Apt E, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,888.36

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

TIMOTHY EVERETT

222 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,959.14

(Jan. 11, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ASHLEY WILSON

310 Reagan St Apt 106, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,875.24

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

Food Service Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

JAVON CASWELL

248 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ELIZABETH MARTIN

453 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

CORTEA HOLMES

333 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,902.06

(Oct. 15, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

NATALYA CLARK

858 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.37

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

NATASHA HUGHES

319 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,874.10

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MONTADIOUS BUCHANAN

763 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,876.38

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

TODERICK ROBERTS

767 Teresa Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,872.95

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MICHAEL LUNDY

203 Taylor St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

LETESHA SHEPHERD

660 Sylvia Dr Apt 14, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

WALTER YARBROUGH

640 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,919.38

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 22, 2021

SONYA LEWIS

534 S Jefferson St Apt C, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

SHAQUIL SANDERS

310 Reagan St Apt 115, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

20,505.11

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

VONTESHIA KING

767 Teresa Ave Apt 127, Ashburn, GA

18,750.00

(0.00)

18,792.64

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

TERRIANA WYNN

1008 Rock House Rd, Ashburn, GA

18,270.00

(0.00)

18,322.27

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 22, 2021

JAMIE WILSON

331 Thompson Ave, Ashburn, GA

15,712.00

(0.00)

15,751.60

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ANTONIO THOMAS

211 Toombs St, Ashburn, GA

12,812.00

(0.00)

12,878.91

(Nov. 29, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 22, 2021

SANTANA KING

615 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,650.00

(0.00)

11,672.34

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MISTY MCCURDY

950 North St Apt 1, Ashburn, GA

11,514.00

(0.00)

1

Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

CECILIA JENKINS

542 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

11,458.00

(0.00)

11,484.68

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Travel Agencies (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MARTEZ EDWARDS

129 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

10,208.00

(0.00)

1

Children’s and Infants’ Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

JEMIAH JOHNSON

1029 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

9,404.00

(0.00)

9,422.55

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

RAMONA TUKES

480 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,915.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

COREY LEGGETT

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,891.00

(0.00)

8,913.17

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Truck, Utility Trailer, and RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental and Leasing (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ARKEVIUS BURGESS

559 Howell Cir, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

QUANDARRIUS EZELL

753 Story St, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,855.96

(June 23, 2022)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ADRIANNA TAYLOR

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,787.77

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

KEANDREA JACKSON

697 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,784.41

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

DYKELAH WALKER

475 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,541.00

(0.00)

8,690.29

(March 9, 2023)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

PATRICIA DUNCAN

34 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

8,541.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ZAKIYAH OFFICE

555 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,351.75

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 22, 2021

RAVEN LANE

109 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,347.15

(Aug. 10, 2021)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

PAMELA GOLDSBOROUGH

448 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,348.98

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ZIAKERRIAH WHITE

320 Stevens St Apt 222, Ashburn, GA

8,289.00

(0.00)

8,315.57

(Nov. 3, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ROTUNDA VINCENT

700 Ashton Place Cir Apt 716, Ashburn, GA

8,083.00

(0.00)

8,097.82

(Sept. 2, 2021)

1

Community Food Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 22, 2021

ROXANNE FELTON

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

5,208.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

JARMAINE ESSIX

339 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,995.03

(March 31, 2022)

1

Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 21, 2021

WINDELL HOBBY

484 Curtis Hobby Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,882.41

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 20, 2021

REGINALD BROWN

745 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

21,023.54

(April 29, 2022)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

ERICA GRADDIC

20 Ironwood lane 20 Ironwood Lane, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,896.23

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

KIARA HOWARD

767 Teresa Ave Apt 146, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,713.14

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Baked Goods Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

ASHLYS ATTIC FASHION

374 Cuffie Town Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,020.00

(0.00)

8,050.30

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

MALIK HOLLEY

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 23, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,118.16

(Oct. 25, 2022)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 20, 2021

JOANN MCGILL

1048 Story St, Ashburn, GA

5,208.00

(0.00)

5,219.14

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Toy and Hobby Goods and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 20, 2021

DANIELS CREEK PROCESSING LLC

1242 Joe Sumner Rd, Ashburn, GA

5,207.00

(0.00)

5,232.02

(Nov. 29, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Food Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

MICHAEL J. SHELTON

642 Grand St, Ashburn, GA

13,927.00

(0.00)

13,956.40

(Aug. 6, 2021)

1

Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products (Sole Proprietorship)

Small Business Assistance Corporation

May 19, 2021

BEATRICE LINDSEY

254 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

29,333.01

(Dec. 16, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

ALTONIO BURGESS

610 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

1

Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

DENISE SUTTON

990 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

29,234.72

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

JOHNNY ROGERS JR

737 Donna Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,164.04

(Dec. 22, 2022)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

RICKY WALKER

215 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

MONICA HILLMON

315 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

MARISSA LAWSON

444 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,897.50

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

CURRENCE BURGESS

647 mlk dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,951.15

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

ELOISE WALKER

226 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.94

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

LAURA FUGERSON

220 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.94

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Other Community Housing Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

MARKITA TRAYLOR

660 Sylvia Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,892.36

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

MONTAVIOUS LOVE

373 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,879.80

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Photography Studios, Portrait (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

TRAVIEN JACKSON

320 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

SHAQUILLE OFFICE

537 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

GERALDINE FOWLER

520 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,884.94

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

RHAMARIA MARTIN

530 S Jefferson St Lot 3, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,933.46

(Nov. 15, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

NYSHAWN DAVIS

216 Shealy St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,882.09

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

KENDRA HILL

219 Adams Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

DERRICK PICKETT

763 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,905.49

(Sept. 27, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

DEMARCUS WILSON

315 Essena Cir, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.37

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Commercial Screen Printing (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

AISHA YOUNG

226 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,914.05

(Oct. 18, 2021)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

SHYLYNSKI JOHNSON

841 Detroit Ave, Ashburn, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,579.51

(Jan. 6, 2022)

1

Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

KEMONE KNIGHT

227 Kennedy Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,458.00

(0.00)

11,582.31

(June 23, 2022)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

TRACEY GIPSON

95 Coley St, Ashburn, GA

10,932.00

(0.00)

10,957.81

(Aug. 13, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

BEVERLY TEMPLE

94 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,357.77

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, and Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

PHILEMON HILLE

147 S Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

8,318.00

(0.00)

8,342.26

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

JARRELL HILLMON

767 Teresa Ave Apt 149, Ashburn, GA

8,208.00

(0.00)

8,235.66

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

STEVEN CHAPMAN

211 Phillips Ave, Ashburn, GA

5,650.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

ANTHONY GIPSON

95 Coley St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.19

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

DEONDRE COLEY

379 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,887.98

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

SHELDON SMITH

715 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.77

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Other Activities Related to Real Estate (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

KIMBERLY RIVERS

37 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

8,645.00

(0.00)

8,665.17

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

Hobby, Toy, and Game Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

KEON WILLIAMS

19 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,039.55

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

ANDRE CROSS

1227 Bridges Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,896.08

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

All Other Telecommunications (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

LORENZO JACKSON

754 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.45

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

DAISY COLLINS

207 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,643.00

(0.00)

11,787.57

(Sept. 9, 2022)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

TEQUILA MCCOY

41 Ironwood Ln, Ashburn, GA

8,750.00

(0.00)

8,829.24

(May 11, 2022)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

CONTESSA JOHNSON

309 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,166.00

(0.00)

8,188.91

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

TOSHA PICKETT

230 Tipton St Apt 105M, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,907.23

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

SHANON YOUNG

62 Martin Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,967.99

(Jan. 18, 2022)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

MELBA SCONYERS

424 S Johnson St, Ashburn, GA

2,670.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

RICHARD CAWLEY

4022 Coverdale Hwy, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,871.56

(July 28, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 13, 2021

JATAVION BOONE

331 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,575.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

LORENZO SHIPMAN

310 Reagan St, Ashburn, GA

20,345.00

(0.00)

20,441.07

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

BRITTANY KING

530 S Jefferson St Lot 11, Ashburn, GA

17,707.00

(0.00)

17,787.67

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

LATOYA WILLIAMS

233 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,717.77

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

YVONNE GRAYDON

155 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,606.57

(Nov. 17, 2021)

1

Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

SHATERIA SUTTON

141 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,617.48

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Drycleaning and Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated) (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

ANGELA TYE

202 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,601.68

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Local Messengers and Local Delivery (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

ZYTECQUA JOHNSON

203 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,457.00

(0.00)

11,521.92

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

JAMES DILL

527 Legg Rd, Ashburn, GA

7,910.00

(0.00)

1

Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

QUEENTORIA WOOD

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd Lot 32, Ashburn, GA

6,665.00

(0.00)

6,687.96

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

CLINTON CAWLEY

4022 Coverdale Hwy, Ashburn, GA

1,463.52

(0.00)

1,466.21

(July 28, 2021)

1

Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 13, 2021

WIDEMAN AGENCY LLC

760 GA Highway 32 E, Ashburn, GA

76,778.71

(0.00)

77,161.55

(Nov. 18, 2021)

5

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

TAMEKA GASKINS

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd Lot 44, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,939.73

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 12, 2021

CIERRA LAWSON

411 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,925.74

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Graphic Design Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

JOE BURGESS

610 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,978.98

(Feb. 3, 2022)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

CC ACCESSORIES

207 Carolina Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,520.00

(0.00)

20,601.51

(Oct. 8, 2021)

1

Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, and Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

SHELDON LASTER

717 Harrison Ave, Ashburn, GA

17,707.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

BRENDA WALKER

747 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

17,707.00

(0.00)

17,901.29

(June 30, 2022)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

JERRY YOUNG

126 Jerry Young Rd, Ashburn, GA

17,182.00

(0.00)

17,211.66

(July 21, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

JACLYN SMITH

116 Georgia Dr, Ashburn, GA

16,756.00

(0.00)

16,797.89

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 12, 2021

CINDY FRAGER

210 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,730.73

(Oct. 8, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

EARL FARLEY

615 Lawrence St, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,740.92

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

SHELIA DOUGLAS

1060 W Washington Ave Apt F103, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,596.04

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Tax Preparation Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

DEQUARION WILLIAMS

530 S Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

11,457.00

(0.00)

11,607.21

(Sept. 7, 2022)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

CHUCK RIGGINS

1785 Cannon Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,750.00

(0.00)

8,790.59

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Farm and Garden Machinery and Equipment Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

DETRAVIOUS MACK

227 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,540.00

(0.00)

8,579.62

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

DEANDRE HIGH

166 Ewing Park Cir, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,362.91

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 12, 2021

LATASHA WEST

320 Stevens St Apt 221, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,419.07

(May 26, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 12, 2021

JOHNNY KING

200 Perry Dr Apt 452, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 12, 2021

LD HAMPTON

745 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

3,750.00

(0.00)

1

Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

JOE SMITH

116 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.37

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

LETESE BURGESS

1060 W Washington Ave Apt F104, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,892.36

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

ZANDRIA MITCHELL

547 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,902.44

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

JAMES ROWE

537 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

MIALAYSIA LAWSON

735 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

LATRITO DANIELS

206 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

LATASHA PICKETT

763 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,884.37

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

DAWON HILLE

619 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,878.09

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

WANDA MARTIN

535 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,884.94

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Home Health Equipment Rental (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

DIANA STEVENS

616 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.22

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TYKEVIOUS BURGESS

423 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,920.90

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

JUANITA HENDERSON

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 51NULL 1045 Mlk Jr Dr Lot 51null, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.81

(July 21, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Independent Contractors)

Readycap Lending, LLC

May 11, 2021

CAROLYN WOOD

212 Carolina Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,908.91

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TANASJAE WESTBROOKS

320 Stevens St Apt 237, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TRAY HILLE

529 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,125.23

(Oct. 12, 2022)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

KASIA SCOTT

423 S Jefferson St Lot A, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

KEAUNDRAE TYE

202 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,904.35

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

JEREL HAMILTON

431 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

JARRELL RICHARDSON

525 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,924.32

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

DARRIAS GASKINS

215 Peach Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,893.18

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

ANTONIO BARBER

255 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,938.59

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

CASHONDA PITTMAN

745 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.79

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

SHONBRIA FLETCHER

310 Reagan St Apt 108, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TOQUETTA LAWSON

310 Reagan St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

ZORONTA LAWSON JR

990 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,919.96

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 11, 2021

IESHA HUDSON

155 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,550.00

(0.00)

20,613.36

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

MONTORIO NORRIS

320 Stevens St Apt 239, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

DEANTE CRAWFORD

1060 W Washington Ave Apr D201, Ashburn, GA

19,222.00

(0.00)

1

Electrical Apparatus and Equipment, Wiring Supplies, and Related Equipment Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

KEVIAN BATEMAN

556 W Washington Ave 556 West Washington Avenue, Ashburn, GA

15,625.00

(0.00)

15,771.27

(April 18, 2022)

1

Musical Groups and Artists (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

PNC Bank, National Association

May 11, 2021

JAZMIN WALKER

340 Haley Ave, Ashburn, GA

12,304.00

(0.00)

12,335.79

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Other Direct Selling Establishments (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

MONICA JORDAN

314 Thompson Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,750.00

(0.00)

8,778.68

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Office Administrative Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

DRIANA THOMAS

515 Lawrence St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

CEDRIC TEAGUE

246 Shealy St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,422.72

(June 13, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

MARVIN TOLBERT

320 Stevens St Apt 223, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

EBONI CUSHION

223 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,390.30

(Jan. 21, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

SUQUOREY GRADDIC

1029 s Main Street, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,356.97

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

FRANKIE MADISON

497 n mattie ave, Ashburn, GA

8,114.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

SLY DOG LLC

605 Washington Ln, Ashburn, GA

62,500.00

(0.00)

62,755.14

(Oct. 7, 2021)

4

Mobile Food Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

A10Capital, LLC

May 7, 2021

VICKIE CLARK

215 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

29,268.28

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

DEMETRIUS LOFTON

990 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

TORRIANO EZELL

1015 Wardlow Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,890.65

(Aug. 27, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

BOBBY ANDERSON

490 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

BRANDON CROSS

748 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 7, 2021

JOHN SUMMERS

650 Joe Lawrence Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,890.08

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

BUSTER FELTON

211 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,940.30

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

All Other Support Activities for Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

SCHEHORAZADE FUGERSON

220 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,912.91

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

ZORONTA LAWSON

221 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,890.08

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

New Multifamily Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

CEDRIC HUNT

899 Detroit Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,015.65

(March 24, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

SHAKELIA HILLMON

741 Story St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,930.03

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

RICKY NELSON

161 Georgia Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,920.90

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

LATOYA COLEY

320 Stevens St Apt 251, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

20,592.53

(Jan. 13, 2022)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

ERENA TEAGUE

418 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,391.45

(Jan. 21, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

ALEXIS WALKER

1060 W Washington Ave Ashburn GA 31714 USA, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,375.69

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

CLIFTON LOVE

749 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

5,816.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

GARY LAWSON

600 Joe Lawrence Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,943.16

(Nov. 24, 2021)

1

Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

May 5, 2021

HOMER DORSEY JR

436 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 5, 2021

DARREL MIDDLEBROOKS

221 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,959.14

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 5, 2021

LAVERNE HAMPTON

1855 Cannon Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,154.00

(0.00)

20,220.62

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 5, 2021

ROTUNDA VINCENT

700 Ashton Place Cir Apt 716, Ashburn, GA

8,083.00

(0.00)

8,109.72

(Sept. 2, 2021)

1

Community Food Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 5, 2021

ROY MARTIN

619mlkjr.drive, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,944.30

(Nov. 19, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

May 3, 2021

TREYANNA BATEMAN

320 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

May 3, 2021

CARTER HILLMON

559 Howell Cir, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 3, 2021

COMELIA JONES

320 S Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

8,541.00

(0.00)

8,618.92

(April 20, 2022)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 3, 2021

DAJOUR WALKER

156 Georgia Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,032.77

(April 20, 2022)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 2, 2021

JARMAINE ESSIX

339 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,020.50

(March 31, 2022)

1

Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 2, 2021

KELLY HUNT

899 Detroit Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,015.07

(March 21, 2022)

1

Other Residential Care Facilities (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 2, 2021

EVELYN DAWSON

133 Hardin Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,065.87

(June 23, 2022)

1

Freight Transportation Arrangement (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 2, 2021

LILNARD LEE

718 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 2, 2021

CHANTAL CARRIDINE

367 E Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

10,416.00

(0.00)

10,476.21

(Dec. 1, 2021)

1

Offices of Notaries (Qualified Joint-Venture (spouses))

Benworth Capital

May 2, 2021

JENNIFER GREEN

205 Moore Ln, Ashburn, GA

2,925.00

(0.00)

2,957.78

(June 23, 2022)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

May 2, 2021

GRADY RAINEY

369 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.30

(0.00)

21,116.40

(Sept. 15, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 1, 2021

RICARDO RUSHIN

236 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,925.01

(Oct. 13, 2021)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 1, 2021

FREDERICK SMITH

207 Orange Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,960.28

(Dec. 15, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 1, 2021

GWENDOLYN HOLMES

913 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

16,342.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

A10Capital, LLC

May 1, 2021

JAMES MYERS

4349 GA Highway 112 W, Ashburn, GA

20,833.30

(0.00)

20,916.06

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 30, 2021

DELOISE LAWSON

600 Joe Lawrence Read, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,942.59

(Nov. 24, 2021)

1

Lessors of Other Real Estate Property (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 30, 2021

FREDRICO LAWSON

791 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,898.64

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Benworth Capital

April 30, 2021

JEREMIAH HOLTON

371 E Jackson Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 30, 2021

CHRISTY DAWSON

536 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,154.00

(0.00)

20,247.32

(Oct. 19, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 30, 2021

SOPHIA BATEMAN

619 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

19,863.00

(0.00)

19,944.63

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

A10Capital, LLC

April 30, 2021

TERRI JONES

214 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,443.04

(Sept. 9, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 30, 2021

MALIKA HOLLEY

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,915.91

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 29, 2021

TORRANCE GALMER

345 E Jackson Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,948.31

(Nov. 29, 2021)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 29, 2021

JOSHUA SMITH

200 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,924.01

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Business Support Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 29, 2021

SHAWNTE KING

221 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,120.00

(0.00)

20,178.12

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

DEMARIO BYRD

142 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,113.00

(0.00)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 29, 2021

DEMETRIA KING

767 Teresa Ave Apt 105, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,728.42

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Clothing Accessories Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 29, 2021

TIMOTHY HUNT

726 Knollwood Ct, Ashburn, GA

10,142.00

(0.00)

10,191.18

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 29, 2021

JAKE RICE

5102 Haw Pond Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,184.17

(0.00)

8,209.51

(Aug. 27, 2021)

1

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 29, 2021

KEVIN BLACK

934 North St, Ashburn, GA

8,145.00

(0.00)

8,188.96

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Engineering Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 29, 2021

MARION RUSHIN

236 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,939.73

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

BRANDON HUGHES

333 N Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,910.05

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

TROY MAYO

5041 US Highway 41 N, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,944.30

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

BILLY TAYLOR

517 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,125.23

(Sept. 29, 2022)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

AALIYAH BURGESS

834 Josella Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

AMANDA HUGHES

333 N Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,908.34

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

BRENDA DAVIS

421 Hudson Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

SANDRA FELTON

211 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

19,713.00

(0.00)

19,817.78

(Nov. 15, 2021)

1

Regulation and Administration of Transportation Programs (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

LIONEL MCKINLEY

275 Pearl Ave, Ashburn, GA

19,713.00

(0.00)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

TERESA ROGERS

330 S Lamont St, Ashburn, GA

12,684.00

(0.00)

12,743.42

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

KEONTE CROSS

327 Toombs St, Ashburn, GA

12,326.00

(0.00)

1

Motor Vehicle Towing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

CURTIS JACKSON

22 Shealy Rd, Ashburn, GA

12,041.00

(0.00)

12,099.39

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Freight Transportation Arrangement (Single Member LLC)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

CORKISHA STEPHENS

154 Ewing Park Cir, Ashburn, GA

11,041.00

(0.00)

11,081.84

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Business Support Services (Single Member LLC)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

RODDRICKA ROWE

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 18, Ashburn, GA

10,770.00

(0.00)

1

Sales Financing (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

TERSHAE SMITH

230 W Davis St, Ashburn, GA

10,356.00

(0.00)

10,401.68

(Oct. 12, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

MARTEZ EDWARDS

129 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

10,208.00

(0.00)

1

Children’s and Infants’ Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 28, 2021

ZACTAVIER MARTIN

389 Thompson Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,365.19

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 28, 2021

GAVIN SMITH

153 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

8,290.00

(0.00)

8,412.42

(Dec. 13, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

ROY MARTIN JR

807 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

8,176.00

(0.00)

8,204.67

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 28, 2021

NAUDEYAH DAVIS

207 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,125.00

(0.00)

8,162.17

(Oct. 19, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

JONTAVIOUS GREEN

1055 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

JUSTIN MCCOY

448 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,044.51

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

QUINCEY HOLLEY

2442 Cravey Rd, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,034.89

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 28, 2021

ERIC JACKSON

12 Teresa drive, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,051.05

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

KELLY GARDNER

84 Jeff Ave, Ashburn, GA

4,136.00

(0.00)

4,149.03

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

JEFF LAMB

11865 GA Highway 159, Ashburn, GA

3,301.50

(0.00)

3,308.56

(July 21, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 28, 2021

JIM D WARD

713 Ward Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,946.75

(Nov. 26, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

April 27, 2021

DUSTIN C WARD

723 Ward Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,946.75

(Nov. 26, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Wilcox County State Bank

April 27, 2021

ETHEL DAVIS

349 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Religious Organizations (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

QUANTRAIL EZELL

753 Story St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

TYMMIESHA HILLMON

1034 s main st, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,916.33

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

ZACHARY WILSON

556 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Construction, Mining, and Forestry Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

ARTHUR MCCOY

231 Shealy St Apt 105A, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,908.34

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Regulation and Administration of Transportation Programs (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

ASHLEY DUNNUM

275 Pearl Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

CORNELIUS SHEPHERD

369 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

LAWANJI ROGERS

205 S Leary Rd, Ashburn, GA

18,616.00

(0.00)

18,675.16

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

DECOVIAN THOMAS

456 N Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

11,606.00

(0.00)

11,654.97

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

CECILIA JENKINS

542 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

11,458.00

(0.00)

11,497.55

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Travel Agencies (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

TYISHA MARTIN

619 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

10,208.00

(0.00)

10,247.71

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

AYSA MITCHELL

509 Alda St, Ashburn, GA

9,391.00

(0.00)

9,420.22

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Other Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 27, 2021

TERESA BOATWRIGHT

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd Lot 47, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,363.09

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 27, 2021

ZAKIYAH OFFICE

555 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,360.62

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

ANTONIO CASWELL

14 Shealy Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,370.96

(Oct. 15, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 27, 2021

TREMISHA LEE

382 E Jackson Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,398.04

(Feb. 9, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 27, 2021

MARKEVIOUS ROCKWELL

235 Pate Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

ANTONIO MARTIN

619 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,053.94

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

DEMARCUS ANDERSON

12 Teresa ave, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,048.16

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

TRAVIS SMITH

811 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

5,356.00

(0.00)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

TIFFANY LANE

719 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

TEKELA BURGESS

423 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.79

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

AUTUMN DAWSON

536 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,900.92

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

NAIM SANDERS

907 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,895.21

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

PERNELL GLOVER

606 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,919.76

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

RAYMOND MCCOY

133 Hardin Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,947.15

(Nov. 15, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

CARLETTO LANE

719 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

DANIELLE BIVENS

19 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.79

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

TIMOTHY EVERETT

222 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,976.26

(Jan. 11, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

LARRY WALKER

226 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Finish Carpentry Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

KEONTE CROSS

327 Toombs St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,904.35

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

MARY MACK

238 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,934.60

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

SHAMETRISH SUTTON

222 Kennedy Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,992.24

(Feb. 3, 2022)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

DEFAVIAN HILLE

529 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,134.37

(Oct. 17, 2022)

1

Other Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

ANTONIO TAYLOR

834 Josella Rd, Ashburn, GA

19,287.00

(0.00)

19,357.28

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

VONTESHIA KING

767 Teresa Ave Apt 127, Ashburn, GA

18,750.00

(0.00)

18,812.16

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

FATOUMATA DOUMBIA

507 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

17,291.00

(0.00)

17,488.54

(June 23, 2022)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

JAMIE WILSON

331 Thompson Ave, Ashburn, GA

15,712.00

(0.00)

15,787.33

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

LATOYA BENTON

1275 GA Highway 112 W, Ashburn, GA

12,728.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

TOQUETTA TEMPLE

320 Stevens St Apt 231, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,812.74

(Nov. 19, 2021)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

ANDREA SEARS

505 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,437.00

(0.00)

8,465.43

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

MONICA CAPIES

320 Stevens St Apt 237, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

EMILY WILSON

555 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,357.88

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

CONSULLA CARITHERS

56 Weaver Way, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,446.01

(Sept. 9, 2022)

1

All Other Personal Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

TYEESHA GRADDIC

259 E Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,365.42

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

WHITNEY HOUSTON

126 Orchard Hill Dr Lot A3, Ashburn, GA

8,322.00

(0.00)

1

Nail Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

TRACY BARBER

255 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,290.00

(0.00)

8,323.16

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

LONDON STAFFORD

660 Sylvia Dr, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

TADRIC JACKSON

319 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,042.39

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

MALIK HOLLEY

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 23, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,042.39

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

OMARION JACKSON

541 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

KELSIE MARTEL

460 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

5,416.00

(0.00)

5,434.25

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

TRANISHA ROCKMORE

534 S Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

2,345.00

(0.00)

2,363.31

(Feb. 9, 2022)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

MESHA GREENE

143 Tipton St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,901.49

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

KANESHIA GILBERT

1015 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,918.80

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 24, 2021

RICHIE ODOM

333 Julenne Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,137.00

(0.00)

20,219.23

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 24, 2021

KIZZIE HAMPTON

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd, Ashburn, GA

14,166.00

(0.00)

14,241.68

(Nov. 19, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

REGINALD HUDSON

550 south lee street ashburn ga, Ashburn, GA

12,535.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

IYONNA PARKER

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,583.00

(0.00)

8,682.00

(June 23, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

KEEAWN PARSON

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,332.00

(0.00)

8,373.43

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 24, 2021

SHUNTERIA SMITH

153 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

8,290.00

(0.00)

8,424.00

(Dec. 13, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

CHARLES BATEMAN

738 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,187.00

(0.00)

8,219.75

(Sept. 23, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

CHARLES BATEMAN

738 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,187.00

(0.00)

8,205.84

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 25, 2021

DEBORAH LOTT

950 North St Apt 7, Ashburn, GA

2,761.00

(0.00)

2,768.75

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 25, 2021

LATASHA CLARK

556 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

28,583.00

(0.00)

1

Food Service Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

CHAIBRICA MCCOY

140 Freddie Weston Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

DANIELLE BIVENS

19 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,900.92

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

AALIYAH YOUNG

230 Pate Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,875.81

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

MARY HUNT

616 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,928.89

(Nov. 24, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

SHAQUELA SCRETCHEN

320 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

EMILY WILSON

555 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,349.67

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

ELIZABETH LAROCHELLE

533 Evans St, Ashburn, GA

1,173.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 23, 2021

MORGAN BURGESS

320 Stevens St Apt 248, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

1

Food Service Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

CHELSEY MARTIN

222 E Jackson Ave Apt E, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,888.36

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

TIMOTHY EVERETT

222 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,959.14

(Jan. 11, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ASHLEY WILSON

310 Reagan St Apt 106, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,875.24

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

Food Service Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

JAVON CASWELL

248 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ELIZABETH MARTIN

453 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

CORTEA HOLMES

333 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,902.06

(Oct. 15, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

NATALYA CLARK

858 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.37

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

NATASHA HUGHES

319 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,874.10

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MONTADIOUS BUCHANAN

763 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,876.38

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

TODERICK ROBERTS

767 Teresa Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,872.95

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MICHAEL LUNDY

203 Taylor St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

LETESHA SHEPHERD

660 Sylvia Dr Apt 14, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

WALTER YARBROUGH

640 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,919.38

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 22, 2021

SONYA LEWIS

534 S Jefferson St Apt C, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

SHAQUIL SANDERS

310 Reagan St Apt 115, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

20,505.11

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

VONTESHIA KING

767 Teresa Ave Apt 127, Ashburn, GA

18,750.00

(0.00)

18,792.64

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

TERRIANA WYNN

1008 Rock House Rd, Ashburn, GA

18,270.00

(0.00)

18,322.27

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 22, 2021

JAMIE WILSON

331 Thompson Ave, Ashburn, GA

15,712.00

(0.00)

15,751.60

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ANTONIO THOMAS

211 Toombs St, Ashburn, GA

12,812.00

(0.00)

12,878.91

(Nov. 29, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 22, 2021

SANTANA KING

615 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,650.00

(0.00)

11,672.34

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MISTY MCCURDY

950 North St Apt 1, Ashburn, GA

11,514.00

(0.00)

1

Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

CECILIA JENKINS

542 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

11,458.00

(0.00)

11,484.68

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Travel Agencies (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MARTEZ EDWARDS

129 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

10,208.00

(0.00)

1

Children’s and Infants’ Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

JEMIAH JOHNSON

1029 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

9,404.00

(0.00)

9,422.55

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

RAMONA TUKES

480 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,915.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

COREY LEGGETT

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,891.00

(0.00)

8,913.17

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Truck, Utility Trailer, and RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental and Leasing (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ARKEVIUS BURGESS

559 Howell Cir, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

QUANDARRIUS EZELL

753 Story St, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,855.96

(June 23, 2022)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ADRIANNA TAYLOR

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,787.77

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

KEANDREA JACKSON

697 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,784.41

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

DYKELAH WALKER

475 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,541.00

(0.00)

8,690.29

(March 9, 2023)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

PATRICIA DUNCAN

34 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

8,541.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ZAKIYAH OFFICE

555 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,351.75

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 22, 2021

RAVEN LANE

109 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,347.15

(Aug. 10, 2021)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

PAMELA GOLDSBOROUGH

448 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,348.98

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ZIAKERRIAH WHITE

320 Stevens St Apt 222, Ashburn, GA

8,289.00

(0.00)

8,315.57

(Nov. 3, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

ROTUNDA VINCENT

700 Ashton Place Cir Apt 716, Ashburn, GA

8,083.00

(0.00)

8,097.82

(Sept. 2, 2021)

1

Community Food Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 22, 2021

ROXANNE FELTON

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

5,208.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

JARMAINE ESSIX

339 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,995.03

(March 31, 2022)

1

Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 21, 2021

WINDELL HOBBY

484 Curtis Hobby Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,882.41

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 20, 2021

REGINALD BROWN

745 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

21,023.54

(April 29, 2022)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

ERICA GRADDIC

20 Ironwood lane 20 Ironwood Lane, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,896.23

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

KIARA HOWARD

767 Teresa Ave Apt 146, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,713.14

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Baked Goods Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

ASHLYS ATTIC FASHION

374 Cuffie Town Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,020.00

(0.00)

8,050.30

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

MALIK HOLLEY

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 23, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,118.16

(Oct. 25, 2022)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 20, 2021

JOANN MCGILL

1048 Story St, Ashburn, GA

5,208.00

(0.00)

5,219.14

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Toy and Hobby Goods and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 20, 2021

DANIELS CREEK PROCESSING LLC

1242 Joe Sumner Rd, Ashburn, GA

5,207.00

(0.00)

5,232.02

(Nov. 29, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Food Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

MICHAEL J. SHELTON

642 Grand St, Ashburn, GA

13,927.00

(0.00)

13,956.40

(Aug. 6, 2021)

1

Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products (Sole Proprietorship)

Small Business Assistance Corporation

May 19, 2021

BEATRICE LINDSEY

254 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

29,333.01

(Dec. 16, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

ALTONIO BURGESS

610 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

1

Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

DENISE SUTTON

990 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

29,234.72

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

JOHNNY ROGERS JR

737 Donna Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,164.04

(Dec. 22, 2022)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

RICKY WALKER

215 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

MONICA HILLMON

315 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

MARISSA LAWSON

444 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,897.50

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

CURRENCE BURGESS

647 mlk dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,951.15

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

ELOISE WALKER

226 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.94

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

LAURA FUGERSON

220 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.94

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Other Community Housing Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

MARKITA TRAYLOR

660 Sylvia Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,892.36

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

MONTAVIOUS LOVE

373 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,879.80

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Photography Studios, Portrait (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

TRAVIEN JACKSON

320 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

SHAQUILLE OFFICE

537 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

GERALDINE FOWLER

520 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,884.94

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

RHAMARIA MARTIN

530 S Jefferson St Lot 3, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,933.46

(Nov. 15, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

NYSHAWN DAVIS

216 Shealy St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,882.09

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

KENDRA HILL

219 Adams Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

DERRICK PICKETT

763 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,905.49

(Sept. 27, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

DEMARCUS WILSON

315 Essena Cir, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.37

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Commercial Screen Printing (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

AISHA YOUNG

226 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,914.05

(Oct. 18, 2021)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

SHYLYNSKI JOHNSON

841 Detroit Ave, Ashburn, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,579.51

(Jan. 6, 2022)

1

Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

KEMONE KNIGHT

227 Kennedy Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,458.00

(0.00)

11,582.31

(June 23, 2022)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

TRACEY GIPSON

95 Coley St, Ashburn, GA

10,932.00

(0.00)

10,957.81

(Aug. 13, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

BEVERLY TEMPLE

94 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,357.77

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, and Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

PHILEMON HILLE

147 S Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

8,318.00

(0.00)

8,342.26

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

JARRELL HILLMON

767 Teresa Ave Apt 149, Ashburn, GA

8,208.00

(0.00)

8,235.66

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

STEVEN CHAPMAN

211 Phillips Ave, Ashburn, GA

5,650.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

ANTHONY GIPSON

95 Coley St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.19

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

DEONDRE COLEY

379 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,887.98

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

SHELDON SMITH

715 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.77

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Other Activities Related to Real Estate (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

KIMBERLY RIVERS

37 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

8,645.00

(0.00)

8,665.17

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

Hobby, Toy, and Game Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

KEON WILLIAMS

19 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,039.55

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

ANDRE CROSS

1227 Bridges Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,896.08

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

All Other Telecommunications (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

LORENZO JACKSON

754 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.45

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

DAISY COLLINS

207 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,643.00

(0.00)

11,787.57

(Sept. 9, 2022)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

TEQUILA MCCOY

41 Ironwood Ln, Ashburn, GA

8,750.00

(0.00)

8,829.24

(May 11, 2022)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

CONTESSA JOHNSON

309 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,166.00

(0.00)

8,188.91

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

TOSHA PICKETT

230 Tipton St Apt 105M, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,907.23

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

SHANON YOUNG

62 Martin Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,967.99

(Jan. 18, 2022)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

MELBA SCONYERS

424 S Johnson St, Ashburn, GA

2,670.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

RICHARD CAWLEY

4022 Coverdale Hwy, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,871.56

(July 28, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 13, 2021

JATAVION BOONE

331 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,575.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

LORENZO SHIPMAN

310 Reagan St, Ashburn, GA

20,345.00

(0.00)

20,441.07

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

BRITTANY KING

530 S Jefferson St Lot 11, Ashburn, GA

17,707.00

(0.00)

17,787.67

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

LATOYA WILLIAMS

233 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,717.77

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

YVONNE GRAYDON

155 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,606.57

(Nov. 17, 2021)

1

Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

SHATERIA SUTTON

141 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,617.48

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Drycleaning and Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated) (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

ANGELA TYE

202 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,601.68

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Local Messengers and Local Delivery (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

ZYTECQUA JOHNSON

203 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,457.00

(0.00)

11,521.92

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

JAMES DILL

527 Legg Rd, Ashburn, GA

7,910.00

(0.00)

1

Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

QUEENTORIA WOOD

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd Lot 32, Ashburn, GA

6,665.00

(0.00)

6,687.96

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

CLINTON CAWLEY

4022 Coverdale Hwy, Ashburn, GA

1,463.52

(0.00)

1,466.21

(July 28, 2021)

1

Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 13, 2021

WIDEMAN AGENCY LLC

760 GA Highway 32 E, Ashburn, GA

76,778.71

(0.00)

77,161.55

(Nov. 18, 2021)

5

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

TAMEKA GASKINS

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd Lot 44, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,939.73

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 12, 2021

CIERRA LAWSON

411 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,925.74

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Graphic Design Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

JOE BURGESS

610 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,978.98

(Feb. 3, 2022)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

CC ACCESSORIES

207 Carolina Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,520.00

(0.00)

20,601.51

(Oct. 8, 2021)

1

Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, and Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

SHELDON LASTER

717 Harrison Ave, Ashburn, GA

17,707.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

BRENDA WALKER

747 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

17,707.00

(0.00)

17,901.29

(June 30, 2022)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

JERRY YOUNG

126 Jerry Young Rd, Ashburn, GA

17,182.00

(0.00)

17,211.66

(July 21, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

JACLYN SMITH

116 Georgia Dr, Ashburn, GA

16,756.00

(0.00)

16,797.89

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 12, 2021

CINDY FRAGER

210 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,730.73

(Oct. 8, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

EARL FARLEY

615 Lawrence St, Ashburn, GA

16,665.00

(0.00)

16,740.92

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

SHELIA DOUGLAS

1060 W Washington Ave Apt F103, Ashburn, GA

13,540.00

(0.00)

13,596.04

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Tax Preparation Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

DEQUARION WILLIAMS

530 S Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

11,457.00

(0.00)

11,607.21

(Sept. 7, 2022)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

CHUCK RIGGINS

1785 Cannon Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,750.00

(0.00)

8,790.59

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Farm and Garden Machinery and Equipment Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

DETRAVIOUS MACK

227 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,540.00

(0.00)

8,579.62

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

DEANDRE HIGH

166 Ewing Park Cir, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,362.91

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 12, 2021

LATASHA WEST

320 Stevens St Apt 221, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,419.07

(May 26, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 12, 2021

JOHNNY KING

200 Perry Dr Apt 452, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 12, 2021

LD HAMPTON

745 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

3,750.00

(0.00)

1

Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

JOE SMITH

116 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,880.37

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

LETESE BURGESS

1060 W Washington Ave Apt F104, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,892.36

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

ZANDRIA MITCHELL

547 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,902.44

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

JAMES ROWE

537 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

MIALAYSIA LAWSON

735 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

LATRITO DANIELS

206 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

LATASHA PICKETT

763 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,884.37

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

DAWON HILLE

619 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,878.09

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

WANDA MARTIN

535 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,884.94

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Home Health Equipment Rental (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

DIANA STEVENS

616 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.22

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TYKEVIOUS BURGESS

423 Hodge King Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,920.90

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

JUANITA HENDERSON

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 51NULL 1045 Mlk Jr Dr Lot 51null, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.81

(July 21, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Independent Contractors)

Readycap Lending, LLC

May 11, 2021

CAROLYN WOOD

212 Carolina Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,908.91

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TANASJAE WESTBROOKS

320 Stevens St Apt 237, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TRAY HILLE

529 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,125.23

(Oct. 12, 2022)

1

All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

KASIA SCOTT

423 S Jefferson St Lot A, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

KEAUNDRAE TYE

202 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,904.35

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

JEREL HAMILTON

431 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

JARRELL RICHARDSON

525 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,924.32

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

DARRIAS GASKINS

215 Peach Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,893.18

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

ANTONIO BARBER

255 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,938.59

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

CASHONDA PITTMAN

745 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.79

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

SHONBRIA FLETCHER

310 Reagan St Apt 108, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

TOQUETTA LAWSON

310 Reagan St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

ZORONTA LAWSON JR

990 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,919.96

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 11, 2021

IESHA HUDSON

155 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,550.00

(0.00)

20,613.36

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

MONTORIO NORRIS

320 Stevens St Apt 239, Ashburn, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

DEANTE CRAWFORD

1060 W Washington Ave Apr D201, Ashburn, GA

19,222.00

(0.00)

1

Electrical Apparatus and Equipment, Wiring Supplies, and Related Equipment Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

KEVIAN BATEMAN

556 W Washington Ave 556 West Washington Avenue, Ashburn, GA

15,625.00

(0.00)

15,771.27

(April 18, 2022)

1

Musical Groups and Artists (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

PNC Bank, National Association

May 11, 2021

JAZMIN WALKER

340 Haley Ave, Ashburn, GA

12,304.00

(0.00)

12,335.79

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Other Direct Selling Establishments (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

MONICA JORDAN

314 Thompson Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,750.00

(0.00)

8,778.68

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Office Administrative Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

DRIANA THOMAS

515 Lawrence St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

CEDRIC TEAGUE

246 Shealy St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,422.72

(June 13, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

MARVIN TOLBERT

320 Stevens St Apt 223, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

EBONI CUSHION

223 Barber Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,390.30

(Jan. 21, 2022)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

SUQUOREY GRADDIC

1029 s Main Street, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,356.97

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

FRANKIE MADISON

497 n mattie ave, Ashburn, GA

8,114.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

SLY DOG LLC

605 Washington Ln, Ashburn, GA

62,500.00

(0.00)

62,755.14

(Oct. 7, 2021)

4

Mobile Food Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

A10Capital, LLC

May 7, 2021

VICKIE CLARK

215 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

29,166.00

(0.00)

29,268.28

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

DEMETRIUS LOFTON

990 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

TORRIANO EZELL

1015 Wardlow Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,890.65

(Aug. 27, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

BOBBY ANDERSON

490 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

BRANDON CROSS

748 W Madison Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 7, 2021

JOHN SUMMERS

650 Joe Lawrence Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,890.08

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

BUSTER FELTON

211 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,940.30

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

All Other Support Activities for Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

SCHEHORAZADE FUGERSON

220 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,912.91

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

ZORONTA LAWSON

221 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,890.08

(Aug. 23, 2021)

1

New Multifamily Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 7, 2021

CEDRIC HUNT

899 Detroit Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,015.65

(March 24, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

SHAKELIA HILLMON

741 Story St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,947.72

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 8, 2021

RICKY NELSON

161 Georgia Dr, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,959.14

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 8, 2021

DANIELLE WYNN

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,972.84

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 8, 2021

SAKIYA TERRELL

222 Kennedy Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,910.70

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 8, 2021

TOSHA PICKETT

230 Tipton St Apt 105M, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,910.70

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 8, 2021

BONTRESSA PATTERSON

147 S Jefferson St, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,369.07

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 8, 2021

ZION BLACKSHEAR

135 N Leary Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,371.58

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 8, 2021

DAISY COLLINS

207 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,316.00

(0.00)

8,434.70

(Sept. 20, 2022)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 8, 2021

DOYLE LAMB

770 Lamb Rd, Ashburn, GA

4,381.02

(0.00)

4,392.30

(July 19, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 8, 2021

ARTHUR MCCOY

231 Shealy St Apt 105A, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,916.33

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Regulation and Administration of Transportation Programs (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 7, 2021

RICHMOND JACKSON

463 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,085.00

(0.00)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 7, 2021

AYSA MITCHELL

509 Alda St, Ashburn, GA

9,391.00

(0.00)

9,424.91

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Other Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 7, 2021

TREMISHA LEE

382 E Jackson Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,377.67

(Oct. 26, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 7, 2021

ANTONIO CASWELL

14 Shealy Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,370.50

(Sept. 27, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 7, 2021

ASHLY COX

374 Cuffie Town Rd, Ashburn, GA

5,207.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 7, 2021

MARION BOONE

214 Knight Ave N/A, Ashburn, GA

2,954.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)

Customers Bank

April 7, 2021

RASHAUD ROSS

855 Jones Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,886.97

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 6, 2021

QUINDARIUS TAYLOR

814 Josella Rd, Ashburn, GA

17,639.00

(0.00)

17,707.62

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 6, 2021

MONICA CAPIES

320 Stevens St Apt 237, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 6, 2021

TERESA BOATWRIGHT

1657 Joe Lawrence Rd Lot 47, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,367.26

(Sept. 13, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 6, 2021

ERIC JACKSON

12 Teresa drive, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,057.50

(Oct. 15, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 6, 2021

CAPITAL TRANZ LLC

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

95,425.00

(0.00)

95,992.32

(Nov. 15, 2021)

5

General Freight Trucking, Local (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

A10Capital, LLC

April 5, 2021

ETHEL DAVIS

349 Westend Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,918.62

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Religious Organizations (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 5, 2021

JASMINE BATEMAN

320 Stevens St, Ashburn, GA

11,665.00

(0.00)

11,697.08

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 5, 2021

KEARIA GILBERT

767 Teresa Ave Apt 149, Ashburn, GA

10,416.00

(0.00)

10,458.81

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 5, 2021

NYEISHA DAVIS

52 Taylor St, Ashburn, GA

14,582.00

(0.00)

14,632.63

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Clothing Accessories Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 4, 2021

SANDRA FELTON

211 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

19,713.00

(0.00)

19,796.23

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Regulation and Administration of Transportation Programs (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 3, 2021

JUSTIN MCCOY

448 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

7,022.00

(0.00)

7,045.21

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 3, 2021

MARCUS HALL

125 Ewing Park Cir, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,944.84

(Oct. 15, 2021)

1

All Other Business Support Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 2, 2021

ASIA BOLDEN

862 Story St, Ashburn, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,552.43

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 2, 2021

DIMESHIA RICHARDSON

48 Essa St, Ashburn, GA

10,415.00

(0.00)

10,469.68

(Oct. 12, 2021)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 2, 2021

CATRINA CARSWELL

240 Joe Lawrence Rd, Ashburn, GA

6,247.00

(0.00)

6,312.89

(April 28, 2022)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

April 2, 2021

CHAKANA CHATFIELD

206 Jamestown Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,928.32

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Cross River Bank

April 1, 2021

TAWANDA CHANDLER

221 Pate Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,926.61

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

A10Capital, LLC

April 1, 2021

LINDA MARTIN

143 Tipton St, Ashburn, GA

20,625.00

(0.00)

20,729.84

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Local Messengers and Local Delivery (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 1, 2021

AN TRAN

764 Cedar Dr, Ashburn, GA

14,796.00

(0.00)

14,975.20

(June 23, 2022)

1

Nail Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 1, 2021

JARIA BOLDEN

862 Story St, Ashburn, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,554.17

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 1, 2021

KNF ENTERPRISE LLC

220 Hanner Ave, Ashburn, GA

17,707.00

(0.00)

17,806.36

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 31, 2021

STEPHEN L. IVIE P.C.

335 McLendon St, Ashburn, GA

8,000.00

(0.00)

8,042.30

(Oct. 25, 2021)

1

Offices of Lawyers (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 31, 2021

RONALD GOLDSBOROUGH

203 Walnut Ave N/A, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,928.89

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

Customers Bank

March 30, 2021

WHITEHEAD FARMS

477 Zorn Rd, Ashburn, GA

6,306.82

(0.00)

6,325.14

(July 21, 2021)

32

Cotton Farming (Partnership)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 30, 2021

LAKIN WISHAM

155 Mason Dixon Line Rd N/A, Ashburn, GA

6,093.00

(0.00)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Customers Bank

March 30, 2021

JONATHAN CHADWICK WALKER

312 Rainey St, Ashburn, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,989.72

(Jan. 3, 2022)

1

Tree Nut Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Planters First Bank

March 29, 2021

TISHA SHEFFIELD

135 N Leary Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,315.00

(0.00)

18,252.04

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Cross River Bank

March 28, 2021

JAMES MCHUGH

191 Cravey Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,893.82

(July 19, 2021)

1

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 27, 2021

JEREMY JOHNSTON

1305 Cofer Rd, Ashburn, GA

2,238.12

(0.00)

2,243.45

(June 29, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 27, 2021

RIGHT TRAINING AND CONSULTING LLC

2324 Pate Rd, Ashburn, GA

23,980.00

(0.00)

24,075.92

(Aug. 27, 2021)

2

Other Technical and Trade Schools (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

March 26, 2021

DAVID ODOM

631 Odom Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,909.80

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 26, 2021

ROCKWELLS TRUCKING LLC

386 S Gordon St, Ashburn, GA

20,312.00

(0.00)

20,389.86

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 26, 2021

RICHARD NELSON

3411 Coverdale Hwy, Ashburn, GA

14,698.95

(0.00)

14,747.13

(July 30, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

First State Bank of Blakely

March 26, 2021

SHEPARD’S LANDSCAPING

950 North St, Ashburn, GA

787.00

(0.00)

795.82

(May 16, 2022)

1

Landscape Architectural Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

March 26, 2021

TURNER COUNTY STOCKYARDS INC

1315 US Highway 41 S, Ashburn, GA

105,204.75

(0.00)

105,948.39

(Dec. 15, 2021)

52

Support Activities for Animal Production (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 25, 2021

ALLEN WEAVER

427 S Lee St, Ashburn, GA

19,407.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

March 25, 2021

PYLANT INSURANCE AGENCY INC

246 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

12,735.25

(0.00)

12,779.56

(Aug. 6, 2021)

4

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 25, 2021

FREDDICK BURGESS

1045 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Lot 51, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,891.22

(July 21, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Independent Contractors)

Readycap Lending, LLC

March 24, 2021

KANDIS YORK

723 Grand St, Ashburn, GA

5,851.00

(0.00)

5,863.34

(July 6, 2021)

1

Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

March 24, 2021

KENNETH SMITH

90 Amboy Farms Rd, Ashburn, GA

9,375.00

(0.00)

9,412.50

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Other Activities Related to Real Estate (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

March 23, 2021

JAMES ODOM

1145 HC Williams Rd, Ashburn, GA

4,671.87

(0.00)

4,682.24

(June 15, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 23, 2021

LATRICE WILSON

294 Raines Rd, Ashburn, GA

18,904.00

(0.00)

18,982.77

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 20, 2021

OSBORNE LAND SERVICES LLC

657 Sylvia Dr, Ashburn, GA

5,562.20

(0.00)

5,609.14

(Feb. 2, 2022)

1

All Other Personal Services (Subchapter S Corporation)

Colony Bank

March 20, 2021

APRIL DAWSON

1045 MLK DR JR LOT64, Ashburn, GA

5,416.00

(0.00)

5,436.01

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 20, 2021

CHARLES BROCK

1712 GA Highway 107, Ashburn, GA

10,893.00

(0.00)

10,917.77

(June 15, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 17, 2021

LANCE ALBERSON

118 McLeod Rd, Ashburn, GA

15,082.30

(0.00)

15,144.28

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 15, 2021

LAVERN MACKEY

520 Leesburg Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,333.00

(0.00)

8,367.02

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

March 15, 2021

CHRISTOPHER J. WHITE DDS INC.

274 Whittle Cir, Ashburn, GA

83,404.15

(0.00)

83,717.20

(Aug. 4, 2021)

7

Offices of Dentists (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 13, 2021

LIL’ BLESSING INC.

527 E College Ave, Ashburn, GA

62,500.00

(0.00)

62,801.37

(Sept. 15, 2021)

20

Child Day Care Services (Corporation)

Colony Bank

March 13, 2021

ASHLEY MOORE

5881 US Highway 41 N, Ashburn, GA

16,153.12

(0.00)

16,195.16

(June 23, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 13, 2021

JOSHUA IRVIN

255 Rusty Nail Rd, Ashburn, GA

3,377.08

(0.00)

3,384.85

(June 14, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 13, 2021

RAVEN BRITTON

2505 N Slappey Blvd, Albany Ga, GA

3,124.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Personal Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 13, 2021

AARON MOORE

5881 US Highway 41 N, Ashburn, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,888.70

(June 23, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 12, 2021

SHELLY CARINGOLA

7140 US Highway 41 N N/A, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,121.24

(Aug. 11, 2022)

1

Computer and Office Machine Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Customers Bank

March 12, 2021

AALIYAH YOUNG

230 Pate Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,983.03

(Dec. 23, 2021)

1

Nail Salons (Independent Contractors)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 12, 2021

NORMA SUMMERS

142 N Main St, Ashburn, GA

5,563.13

(0.00)

5,577.76

(June 23, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 12, 2021

JASON LOTT

330 Cravey Rd, Ashburn, GA

8,259.17

(0.00)

8,284.74

(July 8, 2021)

1

Other Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 10, 2021

DIVINE CONNECTIONS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY

645 W Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

1,826.00

(0.00)

1,850.30

(July 8, 2022)

5

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Corporation)

Small Business Assistance Corporation

March 10, 2021

MORRIS HOBBY II

352 Curtis Hobby Rd, Ashburn, GA

37,895.00

(0.00)

37,993.63

(June 15, 2021)

3

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 9, 2021

CHARLES SUMMERS

341 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

7,077.50

(0.00)

7,097.28

(June 23, 2021)

1

Other Gasoline Stations (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 9, 2021

MCI TURNER LLC

7047 GA Highway 32 W, Ashburn, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,887.55

(June 15, 2021)

1

Poultry Hatcheries (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

March 6, 2021

CLEGHORN FINANCIAL OPERATIONS INC

259 E College Ave, Ashburn, GA

13,450.00

(0.00)

13,526.65

(Oct. 6, 2021)

2

Offices of Certified Public Accountants (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 6, 2021

SOS FARMS

5394 Rebecca Waterloo Hwy, Ashburn, GA

38,737.70

(0.00)

38,981.80

(Oct. 27, 2021)

4

Cotton Farming (Partnership)

South Georgia Banking Company

March 5, 2021

EDWARD CANE

344 E College Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,963.84

(Oct. 25, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Self-Employed Individuals)

Cross River Bank

March 4, 2021

LACED BY MARIEE

255 Orchard Hill Dr, Ashburn, GA

17,870.00

(0.00)

17,956.87

(Sept. 7, 2021)

4

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 3, 2021

QUENTIN DEANDRE DAVIS

644 Carlos Ave, Ashburn, GA

18,000.00

(0.00)

18,115.89

(Nov. 1, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

March 2, 2021

HARDY’S FLOWERS ETC. INC.

371 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

3,842.95

(0.00)

3,866.85

(Oct. 25, 2021)

3

Florists (Corporation)

Colony Bank

March 1, 2021

CLIFFORD JORDAN

28 Shealy Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,942.95

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Feb. 27, 2021

ASHBURN FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

406 N Main St, Ashburn, GA

22,900.00

(0.00)

22,980.79

(July 8, 2021)

3

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

United Methodist Connectional FCU

Feb. 26, 2021

JERMAINE YANCEY

153 Georgia Dr Lot E-6, Ashburn, GA

2,325.00

(0.00)

2,351.88

(May 2, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Readycap Lending, LLC

Feb. 25, 2021

TB GIN SUPPLY LLC

285 Hatfield Blvd, Ashburn, GA

35,173.57

(0.00)

35,291.79

(July 8, 2021)

2

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Bank Independent

Feb. 24, 2021

ASHBURN TURNER COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

238 E College Ave, Ashburn, GA

11,328.69

(0.00)

11,363.76

(June 23, 2021)

1

Business Associations (501(c)6 – Non Profit Membership)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 24, 2021

DAVID FLAKE

423 Raney St, Ashburn, GA

24,083.33

(0.00)

24,161.19

(June 23, 2021)

2

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 19, 2021

RYAN IRELAND FARMS LLC

1965 Ireland Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,892.93

(June 14, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

Feb. 19, 2021

NOLIN STEEL ERECTION INC

1951 US HWY 41 N, Ashburn, GA

215,812.50

(0.00)

218,816.14

(July 13, 2022)

18

Structural Steel and Precast Concrete Contractors (Corporation)

Synovus Bank

Feb. 17, 2021

WIREGRASS RESOURCE GROUP INC.

118 N Johnson St, Ashburn, GA

58,782.50

(0.00)

59,283.36

(Jan. 3, 2022)

6

Vocational Rehabilitation Services (Corporation)

Planters First Bank

Feb. 17, 2021

CAPITAL TRANZ LLC

1060 W Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

91,900.00

(0.00)

92,257.39

(Aug. 10, 2021)

6

General Freight Trucking, Local (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Newtek Small Business Finance, Inc.

Feb. 14, 2021

GRAVITT PRODUCE LLC

91 Rose Cir, Ashburn, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,921.79

(July 28, 2021)

5

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

Feb. 13, 2021

JERMAINE DAVIS

146 N Leary Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,639.00

(0.00)

20,923.99

(July 7, 2022)

1

All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Ameris Bank

Feb. 13, 2021

CALHOUN PRODUCE INC

5075 Haw Pond Rd, Ashburn, GA

67,059.00

(0.00)

67,444.82

(Sept. 20, 2021)

4

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 12, 2021

STEPHEN WILSON

326 Jerry Young Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,904.11

(June 23, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 12, 2021

EZELL THE CLEANERS

753 Story St, Ashburn, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Feb. 11, 2021

KBSTARRMUZIK LLC

556 W Washington Ave 556 West Washington Avenue, Ashburn, GA

10,500.00

(0.00)

10,623.08

(April 18, 2022)

1

Musical Groups and Artists (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

PNC Bank, National Association

Feb. 11, 2021

ASHBURN ENTERPRISES LLC

840 Shoneys Dr, Ashburn, GA

50,343.37

(0.00)

50,524.05

(June 24, 2021)

22

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 10, 2021

PREMIER HOME CARE INC.

313 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

35,957.50

(0.00)

36,487.87

(Aug. 4, 2022)

6

Home Health Care Services (Corporation)

Truist Bank

Feb. 10, 2021

MONICA YOUNG

230 Pate Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,832.50

(0.00)

20,958.07

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Feb. 10, 2021

JIM D WARD

713 Ward Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,832.50

(0.00)

20,941.87

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

Feb. 10, 2021

DUSTIN C WARD

723 Ward Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,832.50

(0.00)

20,941.87

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Wilcox County State Bank

Feb. 10, 2021

MURRAY IRVIN

250 Clover Ln, Ashburn, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,904.11

(June 15, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 6, 2021

PAUL REID

995 Jackson Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,934.93

(Aug. 9, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 5, 2021

KERMIT GENTRY

1969 North St, Ashburn, GA

1,607.50

(0.00)

1,614.33

(July 19, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

Feb. 4, 2021

WRAY REID

1920 Reid Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,903.20

(June 14, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 3, 2021

HOLLAND & HOLLAND ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLC

320 North St, Ashburn, GA

85,541.00

(0.00)

86,225.33

(Nov. 24, 2021)

5

Offices of Lawyers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Ameris Bank

Jan. 30, 2021

ROBERT STEPHENS

516 Ashburn Road, Ashburn, GA

18,909.17

(0.00)

19,019.47

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Pinnacle Bank

Jan. 30, 2021

BHAVANI INC

749 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,829.00

(0.00)

20,949.92

(Sept. 8, 2021)

5

Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Corporation)

Heritage Bank, A Division of

Jan. 26, 2021

JAVIER JACKSON

1300 Rock House Rd, Ashburn, GA

30,000.00

(0.00)

30,123.29

(July 6, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

Jan. 25, 2021

PERRY FUNERAL CHAPEL INC

301 McLendon St, Ashburn, GA

47,775.00

(0.00)

47,985.73

(July 28, 2021)

10

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services (Corporation)

Colony Bank

Jan. 23, 2021

PREFERRED COOLING AND HEATING LLC

384 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

34,327.50

(0.00)

34,669.83

(Feb. 1, 2022)

8

Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

Jan. 22, 2021

SHIPP FUNERAL HOME, INC.

137 Toombs Street, Ashburn, GA

2,600.00

(0.00)

2,631.71

(Oct. 26, 2021)

1

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services (Subchapter S Corporation)

Renasant Bank

Aug. 4, 2020

FREDDIE BOLDEN

862 story street, Ashburn, GA

19,201.00

(0.00)

19,397.22

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)

Kabbage, Inc.

Aug. 3, 2020

‘RIGHT’ TRAINING AND CONSULTING LLC

2324 PATE RD, Ashburn, GA

22,275.00

(0.00)

22,426.96

(March 30, 2021)

2

Professional and Management Development Training (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

July 23, 2020

BANCORP FINANCE INC.

240 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,900.00

(0.00)

20,997.34

(Jan. 14, 2021)

4

Consumer Lending (Subchapter S Corporation)

Ameris Bank

July 21, 2020

TRIPLE Z ENTERPRISES LLC

520 LEESBURG RD, Ashburn, GA

5,300.00

(0.00)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Navy FCU

June 29, 2020

BURGESS TRUCKING

822 josella rd, Ashburn, GA

2,534.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)

Kabbage, Inc.

June 27, 2020

WIDEMAN AGENCY LLC

760 GA HIGHWAY 32 E, Ashburn, GA

76,777.50

(0.00)

77,309.68

(Jan. 25, 2021)

5

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

May 6, 2020

EDWARD CANE

344 East College Ave, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,098.41

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Vending Machine Operators (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

May 6, 2020

USA FIREWORKS OUTLET LLC

313 WHITTLE CIR, Ashburn, GA

8,631.00

(0.00)

8,672.62

(Nov. 5, 2020)

2

Toy and Hobby Goods and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

May 6, 2020

V & K INVESTMENT INC

833 W. Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,807.00

(0.00)

8,941.88

(Nov. 16, 2021)

3

Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Corporation)

Customers Bank

May 1, 2020

CUSTOM QUALITY BLANCHING, LLC

555 Rock House Road, Ashburn, GA

119,000.00

(0.00)

120,051.17

(March 23, 2021)

16

Postharvest Crop Activities (except Cotton Ginning) (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co

April 30, 2020

HOLLAND & HOLLAND, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, LLC

320 North St., Ashburn, GA

85,100.00

(0.00)

85,657.23

(Jan. 8, 2021)

4

Offices of Lawyers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Ameris Bank

April 30, 2020

WILLIAM D HOBBY

1310 HOBBY RD, Ashburn, GA

24,586.00

(0.00)

24,787.40

(March 2, 2021)

1

Veterinary Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 30, 2020

MHS & SONS, LLC

721 MONNIE ST, Ashburn, GA

9,130.00

(0.00)

9,222.80

(May 13, 2021)

1

Other Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 30, 2020

DOODLEBUGS CHILDCARE OF ASHBURN LLC

240 E Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

31,700.00

(0.00)

31,333.78

(June 9, 2021)

11

Child Day Care Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Ameris Bank

April 29, 2020

WHITEHEAD FARMS

477 ZORN RD, Ashburn, GA

29,770.00

(0.00)

29,899.83

(Oct. 13, 2020)

4

Cotton Farming (Partnership)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 29, 2020

BROWN’S RX INC

346 E WASHINGTON AVE, Ashburn, GA

64,170.00

(0.00)

64,692.15

(March 1, 2021)

9

Pharmacies and Drug Stores (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 28, 2020

WATERTITE FIBERGLASS POOLS, LLC

314 WHITTLE CIR, Ashburn, GA

55,079.00

(0.00)

55,527.18

(March 1, 2021)

7

All Other Plastics Product Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 28, 2020

PHILLIP N COLEY

5720 GA HIGHWAY 112 W, Ashburn, GA

20,832.50

(0.00)

21,024.27

(April 8, 2021)

2

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 28, 2020

AJS SALES SERVICE AND REPAIR LLC

835 Industrial Drive, Ashburn, GA

18,667.50

(0.00)

18,800.47

(Jan. 14, 2021)

3

Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Synovus Bank

April 28, 2020

BRYAN & LAND, LLC

419 E WASHINGTON AVE, Ashburn, GA

12,400.00

(0.00)

12,535.02

(June 3, 2021)

3

Offices of Lawyers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Wilcox County State Bank

April 28, 2020

RONALD C GOLDSBOROUGH JR

203 Walnut Ave, Ashburn, GA

12,331.00

(0.00)

12,500.59

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Self-Employed Individuals)

Customers Bank

April 28, 2020

BROWN’S SEAFOOD

238 E Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

6,751.00

(0.00)

6,809.26

(March 17, 2021)

11

Fish and Seafood Markets (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 28, 2020

RP 1999 INC.

828 E Washington Avenue, Ashburn, GA

4,000.00

(0.00)

4,029.78

(Feb. 4, 2021)

2

Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Subchapter S Corporation)

United Bank

April 28, 2020

JAVIER JACKSON

1300 Rockhouse rd., Ashburn, GA

36,275.00

(0.00)

36,586.07

(March 17, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 27, 2020

MIDDLE CREEK MANAGEMENT, INC.

123 E. College Avenue, Ashburn, GA

32,700.00

(0.00)

32,929.81

(Jan. 7, 2021)

3

Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners (Corporation)

Flint Community Bank

April 27, 2020

STEVE CHAPMAN SR

1055 S Main St, Ashburn, GA

18,460.00

(0.00)

18,690.12

(Aug. 4, 2021)

5

Limited-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 27, 2020

SUPERIOR TURF, INC.

2777 GA HIGHWAY 107, Ashburn, GA

94,662.00

(0.00)

95,901.68

(Aug. 12, 2021)

15

Nursery and Tree Production (Corporation)

Synovus Bank

April 16, 2020

PAMELA MCKINNEY

2435 Peacock Rd, Ashburn, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,981.40

(Jan. 8, 2021)

1

Lumber, Plywood, Millwork, and Wood Panel Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Altamaha Bank & Trust Company

April 16, 2020

RAINES COMMERCIAL GROUP, INC.

733 NORTH ST PO BOX 606, Ashburn, GA

71,920.92

(0.00)

72,460.82

(Jan. 25, 2021)

5

Payroll Services (Subchapter S Corporation)

Planters First Bank

April 15, 2020

PREMIER HOME CARE, INC.

313 E Washington Ave., Ashburn, GA

35,900.00

(0.00)

36,194.18

(Feb. 11, 2021)

5

Home Health Care Services (Corporation)

Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co

April 15, 2020

SOS FARMS

5868 REBECCA WATERLOO HWY, Ashburn, GA

32,295.00

(0.00)

32,556.01

(Feb. 16, 2021)

4

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Partnership)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 15, 2020

ASHBURN HOTEL INVESTMENT, INC.

820 SHONEYS DR, Ashburn, GA

13,819.79

(0.00)

13,942.09

(March 11, 2021)

4

Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Corporation)

New Millennium Bank

April 15, 2020

SV FOOD INC

754 E WASHINGTON AVE, Ashburn, GA

13,354.17

(0.00)

13,472.35

(March 11, 2021)

4

Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Corporation)

New Millennium Bank

April 15, 2020

SHAMBU LLC

711 E WASHINGTON AVE, Ashburn, GA

12,502.50

(0.00)

12,630.95

(May 4, 2021)

5

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Planters First Bank

April 15, 2020

CLEGHORN FINANCIAL OPERATIONS, INC.

259 E COLLEGE AVE, Ashburn, GA

11,142.00

(0.00)

11,239.38

(March 9, 2021)

2

Offices of Certified Public Accountants (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 15, 2020

KEYCO SERVICES, INC.

118 N JOHNSON ST, Ashburn, GA

8,395.00

(0.00)

8,462.39

(Feb. 10, 2021)

1

Other Management Consulting Services (Corporation)

Georgia Community Bank

April 15, 2020

KEEN’S LAWN AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE, LLC

279 LIBERTY RD, Ashburn, GA

4,582.80

(0.00)

4,623.10

(March 11, 2021)

1

All Other Support Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 15, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA FORESTRY & MANAGEMENT INC

600 PEACOCK RD, Ashburn, GA

3,935.00

(0.00)

3,968.31

(March 1, 2021)

1

Support Activities for Forestry (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 15, 2020

NOLIN STEEL ERECTION INC

1951 US HWY 41 N, Ashburn, GA

215,812.50

(0.00)

217,680.90

(March 1, 2021)

25

Structural Steel and Precast Concrete Contractors (Corporation)

Synovus Bank

April 14, 2020

SOUTHERN WHEELS, INC.

733 NORTH ST, Ashburn, GA

148,639.87

(0.00)

149,771.98

(Jan. 26, 2021)

20

General Rental Centers (Subchapter S Corporation)

Planters First Bank

April 14, 2020

SOUTHLAND FORD INC

757 NORTH ST, Ashburn, GA

141,090.00

(0.00)

142,276.70

(Feb. 25, 2021)

16

New Car Dealers (Corporation)

Planters First Bank

April 14, 2020

LITTLE RIVER PLANTATION LLC

1314 WARWICK HWY, Ashburn, GA

59,850.00

(0.00)

60,356.68

(March 1, 2021)

11

Hunting and Trapping (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 14, 2020

LAHACIENDA, INC.

247 E MONROE AVE, Ashburn, GA

29,195.00

(0.00)

29,452.56

(March 15, 2021)

6

Full-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 14, 2020

CHRISTIAN UNION CHURCH OF GOD

711 Teresa Ave, Ashburn, GA

8,000.00

(0.00)

8,073.21

(March 25, 2021)

1

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

Colony Bank

April 14, 2020

JAYAMBE 7 LLC

415 W. Washington Street, Ashburn, GA

5,000.00

(0.00)

5,066.03

(Aug. 20, 2021)

4

Supermarkets and Other Grocery (except Convenience) Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

April 14, 2020

POKER POND PRODUCE, LLC

244 REID RD, Ashburn, GA

175,360.00

(0.00)

176,844.55

(March 1, 2021)

98

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 13, 2020

CHRISTOPHER J WHITE, DDS. INC

274 WHITTLE CIR, Ashburn, GA

72,181.57

(0.00)

72,594.88

(Nov. 19, 2020)

8

Offices of Dentists (Subchapter S Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 13, 2020

ROCKWOOD INDUSTRIES, INC.

1388 INDUSTRIAL DR, Ashburn, GA

64,612.00

(0.00)

65,337.78

(June 8, 2021)

11

Cut Stone and Stone Product Manufacturing (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 13, 2020

BUD’S TIRE AND WRECKER SERVICE, INC.

890 CRAVEY RD, Ashburn, GA

62,700.00

(0.00)

63,469.82

(July 9, 2021)

6

Motor Vehicle Towing (Corporation)

Wilcox County State Bank

April 13, 2020

CALHOUN PRODUCE, INC.

5075 Hawpond Road, Ashburn, GA

59,095.00

(0.00)

59,484.04

(Dec. 17, 2020)

12

Fruit and Vegetable Markets (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 13, 2020

TB GIN SUPPLY, LLC

285 HATFIELD BLVD, Ashburn, GA

13,520.00

(0.00)

13,583.47

(Oct. 13, 2020)

4

Farm Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 13, 2020

GENTRY HOME SERVICE

1969 North Street, Ashburn, GA

1,608.00

(0.00)

1,619.94

(Jan. 20, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 13, 2020

BHAVANI INC

749 East Washington Ave, Ashburn, GA

14,800.00

(0.00)

15,004.32

(Sept. 1, 2021)

6

Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Corporation)

Heritage Bank, A Division of

April 12, 2020

HAWPOND PARTNERS, INC.

733 NORTH STREET, Ashburn, GA

444,197.00

(0.00)

447,020.39

(Dec. 9, 2020)

54

General Rental Centers (Corporation)

Planters First Bank

April 11, 2020

PARKER CHEVROLET BUICK GMC INC.

517 GORDAY DR, Ashburn, GA

356,528.00

(0.00)

360,172.51

(April 23, 2021)

30

New Car Dealers (Corporation)

Ally Bank

April 11, 2020

TURNER COUNTY STOCKYARDS, INC.

1315 US HIGHWAY 41 S, Ashburn, GA

102,572.72

(0.00)

103,317.43

(Jan. 12, 2021)

29

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 11, 2020

HOLDER AG CONSULTING, LLC

1939 PEACOCK RD, Ashburn, GA

92,705.00

(0.00)

93,548.23

(March 22, 2021)

12

Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 11, 2020

WIREGRASS RESOURCE GROUP, INC.

118 N JOHNSON ST, Ashburn, GA

58,783.00

(0.00)

59,155.02

(Dec. 8, 2020)

6

Other Individual and Family Services (Corporation)

Georgia Community Bank

April 11, 2020

PERRY FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC

PO Box 687, Ashburn, GA

47,775.00

(0.00)

48,114.01

(Jan. 7, 2021)

10

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

KATZ VETERINARY SERVICES, LLC

44 ONE GEORGIA WAY, Ashburn, GA

47,182.50

(0.00)

47,479.81

(Dec. 8, 2020)

7

Veterinary Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

South Georgia Banking Company

April 11, 2020

PREFERRED COOLING AND HEATING LLC

384 E WASHINGTON STREET, Ashburn, GA

34,327.50

(0.00)

34,662.31

(April 13, 2021)

8

Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

THE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, ASHBURN, GEORGIA

302 MCLENDON ST, Ashburn, GA

24,659.04

(0.00)

24,796.18

(Nov. 12, 2020)

3

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 11, 2020

VKM ENTERPRISES, INC.

1354 North St, Ashburn, GA

21,725.00

(0.00)

21,946.42

(April 29, 2021)

6

Full-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

SOUTHERN GEORGIA OIL DISTRIBUTORS, LLC

657 Sylvia Drive, Ashburn, GA

20,167.00

(0.00)

20,332.76

(Feb. 17, 2021)

3

Petroleum Refineries (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

STEPHEN L. IVIE, P.C.

335 McLendon Street, Ashburn, GA

10,300.00

(0.00)

10,365.81

(Dec. 9, 2020)

1

Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses) (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

CMM PROPERTIES, INC.

223B E Monroe Ave, Ashburn, GA

134,695.00

(0.00)

135,986.60

(April 6, 2021)

34

Supermarkets and Other Grocery (except Convenience) Stores (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 10, 2020

LIL’ BLESSING, INC.

527 E. College Street, Ashburn, GA

62,500.00

(0.00)

62,969.18

(Jan. 20, 2021)

20

Child Day Care Services (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 10, 2020

JENKINS INSURANCE & REAL ESTATE AGENCY, INC.

150 N Main St PO Box 668, Ashburn, GA

20,010.00

(0.00)

20,160.21

(Jan. 20, 2021)

2

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 10, 2020

HARDY’S FLOWERS ETC., INC.

371 EAST WASHINGTON AVE, Ashburn, GA

3,962.25

(0.00)

4,008.49

(June 22, 2021)

3

Florists (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 10, 2020

JOHNSTON INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SVCS, INC

142 N GORDON ST, Ashburn, GA

11,854.17

(0.00)

11,946.08

(Jan. 26, 2021)

3

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Corporation)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 9, 2020

NATURAL STATE LEASING CORPORATION

733 NORTH ST, Ashburn, GA

255,700.00

(0.00)

257,346.29

(Dec. 9, 2020)

34

General Rental Centers (Subchapter S Corporation)

Planters First Bank

April 8, 2020

MICHAEL F. DENT, D.M.D., P.C.

372 E COLLEGE AVE, Ashburn, GA

65,622.00

(0.00)

66,231.48

(March 23, 2021)

8

Offices of Dentists (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 7, 2020

ASHBURN ENTERPRISES, LLC

840 SHONEYS DR, Ashburn, GA

84,000.00

(0.00)

74,518.00

(Dec. 22, 2020)

64

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

ServisFirst Bank

April 6, 2020